KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Monday that Visit Wichita has secured the bid to host the 2020 and 2021 NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan. The national championship will move from Des Moines, Iowa after a two year run.

“The NAIA is excited that Visit Wichita will host our men’s wrestling championship,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and C.E.O. “I have no doubt it will be an exceptional event that our student-athletes will remember for years to come.”

The NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championship comprises 240 student-athletes that compete in a 32-man, double elimination championship bracket at 10 weight classes. Each year, over 5,000 fans are in attendance to see the two-day event, which culminates in the national championship in each weight class covered live on ESPN3.

“We are excited to bring this event to Wichita, a sports city capable of hosting sporting events of all kinds and magnitudes,” said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development at Visit Wichita. “Wichita’s love of sports and top-notch facilities like Hartman Arena make it a wonderful city for teams to compete in. Plus, Wichita has so much to offer athletes and those traveling with them during their time in our city, and we’re looking forward to helping to create an exciting and memorable experience.”

The event begins with eight mats and breaks down to one on championship night on Saturday evening, which is broadcast live on ESPN3.

“I am honored the NAIA Wrestling National Championship is being held at Hartman Arena. The dedication and hard work of the athletes will be on display for all to see. We look forward to showcasing the Hartman Arena in hosting this event,” said Wink Hartman of Hartman Arena.