2019 Men's Bowling All-Americans

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Men's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.
Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!
Rookie of the Year: Robert Kicmal, St. Francis (Ill.)
Player of the Year: Sam Cantrell, Grand View (Iowa)
Coach of the Year: Melody Felton, Grand View (Iowa)
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Sam Cantrell
|Grand View (Iowa)
|SR
|Citrus Heights, Calif.
|Robert Kicmal
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|FR
|LaGrange, Ill.
|Curtis Majka
|William Penn (Iowa)
|SR
|Elgin, Ill.
|Zach Mitchell
|Grand View (Iowa)
|JR
|Farmington, Minn.
|Nick Walker
|William Penn (Iowa)
|SR
|Zeeland, Mich.
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Blake Earnest
|Hastings (Neb.)
|JR
|Wood River, Neb.
|Alex Hoffman
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|JR
|Utica, Ohio
|Zach Karr
|Midland (Neb.)
|SR
|Fremont, Neb.
|Chase Kaufman
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|SR
|Swartz Creek, Mich.
|Adam Morse
|Grand View (Iowa)
|JR
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Maxwell Roers
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|FR
|Maple Grove, Minn.