Men's & Women's Bowling

NAIA - Bowling - Championship Qualifiers - St. Francis (Ill.)

2019 Men's Bowling All-Americans

All-American teams announced

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Men's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.

Rookie of the Year: Robert Kicmal, St. Francis (Ill.)

Player of the Year: Sam Cantrell, Grand View (Iowa)

Coach of the Year: Melody Felton, Grand View (Iowa)

First Team
Name School Year Hometown
Sam Cantrell Grand View (Iowa) SR Citrus Heights, Calif.
Robert Kicmal St. Francis (Ill.) FR LaGrange, Ill.
Curtis Majka William Penn (Iowa) SR Elgin, Ill.
Zach Mitchell Grand View (Iowa) JR Farmington, Minn.
Nick Walker William Penn (Iowa) SR Zeeland, Mich.
Second Team
Name School Year Hometown
Blake Earnest Hastings (Neb.) JR Wood River, Neb.
Alex Hoffman Pikeville (Ky.) JR Utica, Ohio
Zach Karr Midland (Neb.) SR Fremont, Neb.
Chase Kaufman Lawrence Tech (Mich.) SR Swartz Creek, Mich.
Adam Morse Grand View (Iowa) JR West Des Moines, Iowa
Maxwell Roers Mount Mercy (Iowa) FR Maple Grove, Minn.

