2019 Men's Bowling All-Americans

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Men's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.

Rookie of the Year: Robert Kicmal, St. Francis (Ill.)

Player of the Year: Sam Cantrell, Grand View (Iowa)

Coach of the Year: Melody Felton, Grand View (Iowa)