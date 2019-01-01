stop
2019 NAIA Bowling Invitationals - Cumberlands (Ky.)

2019 Women's Bowling All-Americans

Women's Bowling All-Americans Announced

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Women's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.

Rookie of the Year: Brittney Turcote, Pikeville (Ky.)

Player of the Year: Abigail Ragsdale, St. Francis (Ill.)

Coach of the Year: Bobby Brown, Pikeville (Ky.)

First Team
Name School Year Hometown
Maryssa Carey Indiana Tech SO Hobart, Ind.
Mallory Liversedge Pikeville (Ky.) SO Meridian, Idaho
Lauren Piotrowski Pikeville (Ky.) JR Schenectady, N.Y.
Abigail Ragsdale St. Francis (Ill.) JR Aurora, Ill.
Jessica Wolfe Pikeville (Ky.) JR Kettering, Ohio
Second Team
Name School Year Hometown
Rebekah Commane SCAD Savannah (Ga.) SO Melbourne, Australia
Cassidy Courey Mount Mercy (Iowa) SO Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Sarah Doyle Cumberlands (Ky.) JR Georgetown, KY
Samantha Laird Hastings (Neb.) SR Papillion, NE
Brittney Schnicke Midland (Neb.) SO Kentwood, Mich.
Brittney Turcotte Pikeville (Ky.) FR Châteauguay, Quebec, Canada

