2019 Women's Bowling All-Americans

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Women's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.
Rookie of the Year: Brittney
Player of the Year: Abigail Ragsdale, St. Francis (Ill.)
Coach of the Year: Bobby Brown, Pikeville (Ky.)
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Maryssa Carey
|Indiana Tech
|SO
|Hobart, Ind.
|Mallory Liversedge
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|SO
|Meridian, Idaho
|Lauren Piotrowski
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|JR
|Schenectady, N.Y.
|Abigail Ragsdale
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|JR
|Aurora, Ill.
|Jessica Wolfe
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|JR
|Kettering, Ohio
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Rebekah Commane
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|SO
|Melbourne, Australia
|Cassidy Courey
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|SO
|Brooklyn Center, Minn.
|Sarah Doyle
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|JR
|Georgetown, KY
|Samantha Laird
|Hastings (Neb.)
|SR
|Papillion, NE
|Brittney Schnicke
|Midland (Neb.)
|SO
|Kentwood, Mich.
|Brittney Turcotte
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|FR
|Châteauguay, Quebec, Canada