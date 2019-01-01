2019 Women's Bowling All-Americans

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Women's Bowling All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year.

Rookie of the Year: Brittney Turcote , Pikeville (Ky.)

Player of the Year: Abigail Ragsdale, St. Francis (Ill.)

Coach of the Year: Bobby Brown, Pikeville (Ky.)