KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 63rd men’s and 39th women’s annual NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championship was hosted in Columbus, Ga. for the 4th straight year and each year has boosted the local economy.

The NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships brought in approximately 417 individuals representing about 53 teams and their fans to Columbus from anywhere between one-to-five days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Columbus region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Estimated Economic Impact for the Event: $635,000

Estimated Average Daily Spending based on five days: $127,000

Championship Attendance: 301 Event Passes and 525 Daily Tickets for a combined attendance of 826

Teams Average Hotel Stay: four nights

On behalf of the Columbus Sports Council, Columbus Parks and Recreation and The City of Columbus, “We have enjoyed hosting the NAIA Swimming and Diving Nationals in Columbus, Georgia,” said David Boyd. “The student athletes , coaches and fans have been amazing to work with and truly exemplify the core values of the NAIA”.

