KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 3rd annual NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships were hosted in Davenport, Iowa first time, which gave a boost to the local economy.

The NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships brought in 12 competitive cheer teams, 12 competitive dance teams and their fans to Davenport and the Quad Cities area from anywhere between one-to-three days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Davenport and Quad Cities region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall Economic Impact: $500,000

Five hotels and over 600 hotel rooms were used during the events

“The NAIA is an extremely important partner of Visit Quad Cities and our regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Hosting the NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance Championships with St. Ambrose University was a privilege as we had the opportunity to witness first-hand some of the country’s best student-athletes compete for this coveted championship. This unique event brings energy, high-level competition and drives a positive economic impact for our community.”

