KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mariners of Coastal Georgia claim the No. 1 in the Top 25 for a second week in a row.

Top 25 Highlights

No. 1 Coastal Georgia earns 17 of the 18 first-place votes

Texas Wesleyan cracked the top three this week after winning the Desert Intercollegiate at Corban University (Ore.) this week

No. 14 Oregon Tech and No. 18 William Woods both moved up three spots in the poll from their previous ranking.

Menlo (Calif.) and Bellevue (Neb.) join the rankings this week at No. 24 and 25

Bellevue (Neb.) and Southeastern (Fla.) are tied at 77 points earning them both the last spot in the Top 25

Oklahoma City continues to lead the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 120 consecutive appearances.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Coastal Georgia [17] 498 2 2 Oklahoma City [1] 482 3 5 Texas Wesleyan 454 4 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 446 5 6 Keiser (Fla.) 432 6 4 University of Northwestern Ohio 419 7 7 Point (Ga.) 408 8 9 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 387 9 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 380 10 10 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 344 11 11 William Carey (Miss.) 343 12 13 Thomas (Ga.) 314 13 12 British Columbia 311 14 17 Oregon Tech 273 15 15 Victoria (B.C.) 267 16 18 Taylor (Ind.) 249 17 16 Missouri Valley 245 18 21 William Woods (Mo.) 233 19 14 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 208 20 19 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 193 21 20 Northwestern (Iowa) 184 22 23 Morningside (Iowa) 152 23 24 Loyola (La.) 118 24 NR Menlo (Calif.) 89 25 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 77 25 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 77

Dropped from the Top 25: Mount Mercy (Iowa)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 64, Columbia (Mo.) 58, Mobile (Ala.) 51, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 36, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 21, Park (Mo.) 17, Oklahoma Wesleyan 13, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 11, Arizona Christian 10, Corban (Ore.) 5, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3