KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mariners of Coastal Georgia claim the No. 1 in the Top 25 for a second week in a row.
Top 25 Highlights
- No. 1 Coastal Georgia earns 17 of the 18 first-place votes
- Texas Wesleyan cracked the top three this week after winning the Desert Intercollegiate at Corban University (Ore.) this week
- No. 14 Oregon Tech and No. 18 William Woods both moved up three spots in the poll from their previous ranking.
- Menlo (Calif.) and Bellevue (Neb.) join the rankings this week at No. 24 and 25
- Bellevue (Neb.) and Southeastern (Fla.) are tied at 77 points earning them both the last spot in the Top 25
- Oklahoma City continues to lead the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 120 consecutive appearances.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.
|RANK
|
LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Coastal Georgia [17]
|498
|2
|2
|Oklahoma City [1]
|482
|3
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|454
|4
|3
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|446
|5
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|432
|6
|4
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|419
|7
|7
|Point (Ga.)
|408
|8
|9
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|387
|9
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|380
|10
|10
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|344
|11
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|343
|12
|13
|Thomas (Ga.)
|314
|13
|12
|British Columbia
|311
|14
|17
|Oregon Tech
|273
|15
|15
|Victoria (B.C.)
|267
|16
|18
|Taylor (Ind.)
|249
|17
|16
|Missouri Valley
|245
|18
|21
|William Woods (Mo.)
|233
|19
|14
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|208
|20
|19
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|193
|21
|20
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|184
|22
|23
|Morningside (Iowa)
|152
|23
|24
|Loyola (La.)
|118
|24
|NR
|Menlo (Calif.)
|89
|25
|NR
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|77
|25
|22
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|77
Dropped from the Top 25: Mount Mercy (Iowa)
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 64, Columbia (Mo.) 58, Mobile (Ala.) 51, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 36, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 21, Park (Mo.) 17, Oklahoma Wesleyan 13, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 11, Arizona Christian 10, Corban (Ore.) 5, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3