2018-19 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — April 5, 2019

Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 for the third week in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) grabbed all 19 first-place votes to secure their No. 1 spot for the third Top 25 Poll of the spring season.

Top 25 Highlights

  • The Seahawks earn the No. 1 spot with a scoring team average of 294-293-296
  • The top eight stayed the same from the previous poll
  • No. 11 Texas Wesleyan, No. 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 9 Victoria (B.C.) all moved up one spot
  • There were no newcomers in the Top 25 this week
  • No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 81 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.

 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS
1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [19] 529
2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 512
3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 495
4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 478
5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 454
6 5 British Columbia 451
7 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 425
8 8 Loyola (La.) 410
9 10 Victoria (B.C.) 368
10 11 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 366
11 12 Texas Wesleyan 361
12 9 Oregon Tech 341
13 14 Taylor (Ind.) 319
14 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 311
15 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 309
16 17 William Penn (Iowa) 273
17 16 Oklahoma City 253
18 20 Indiana Tech 248
19 18 Morningside (Iowa) 220
20 22 University of Northwestern Ohio 219
21 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 196
22 23 Cumberland (Tenn.) 162
23 21 Coastal Georgia 160
24 24 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 132
25 25 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 125

Other Receiving Votes:  Indiana Wesleyan 101, Faulkner (Ala.) 99, Milligan (Tenn.) 63, Saint Francis (Ind.) 40, Tennessee Wesleyan 25, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13, Bellevue (Neb.) 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6, Bethel (Ind.) 3, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 1

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Golf Championship

25th ANNUAL WOMEN'S GOLF 
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 14-17, 2019
Lincoln Park Golf Course
Oklahoma City, Okla.

