KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) grabbed all 19 first-place votes to secure their No. 1 spot for the third Top 25 Poll of the spring season.
Top 25 Highlights
- The Seahawks earn the No. 1 spot with a scoring team average of 294-293-296
- The top eight stayed the same from the previous poll
- No. 11 Texas Wesleyan, No. 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 9 Victoria (B.C.) all moved up one spot
- There were no newcomers in the Top 25 this week
- No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 81 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.) [19]
|529
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|512
|3
|3
|William Carey (Miss.)
|495
|4
|4
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|478
|5
|5
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|454
|6
|5
|British Columbia
|451
|7
|7
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|425
|8
|8
|Loyola (La.)
|410
|9
|10
|Victoria (B.C.)
|368
|10
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|366
|11
|12
|Texas Wesleyan
|361
|12
|9
|Oregon Tech
|341
|13
|14
|Taylor (Ind.)
|319
|14
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|311
|15
|15
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|309
|16
|17
|William Penn (Iowa)
|273
|17
|16
|Oklahoma City
|253
|18
|20
|Indiana Tech
|248
|19
|18
|Morningside (Iowa)
|220
|20
|22
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|219
|21
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|196
|22
|23
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|162
|23
|21
|Coastal Georgia
|160
|24
|24
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|132
|25
|25
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|125
Other Receiving Votes: Indiana Wesleyan 101, Faulkner (Ala.) 99, Milligan (Tenn.) 63, Saint Francis (Ind.) 40, Tennessee Wesleyan 25, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13, Bellevue (Neb.) 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6, Bethel (Ind.) 3, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 1