KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) grabbed all 19 first-place votes to secure their No. 1 spot for the third Top 25 Poll of the spring season.

Top 25 Highlights

The Seahawks earn the No. 1 spot with a scoring team average of 294-293-296

The top eight stayed the same from the previous poll

No. 11 Texas Wesleyan, No. 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 9 Victoria (B.C.) all moved up one spot

There were no newcomers in the Top 25 this week

No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 81 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [19] 529 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 512 3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 495 4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 478 5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 454 6 5 British Columbia 451 7 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 425 8 8 Loyola (La.) 410 9 10 Victoria (B.C.) 368 10 11 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 366 11 12 Texas Wesleyan 361 12 9 Oregon Tech 341 13 14 Taylor (Ind.) 319 14 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 311 15 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 309 16 17 William Penn (Iowa) 273 17 16 Oklahoma City 253 18 20 Indiana Tech 248 19 18 Morningside (Iowa) 220 20 22 University of Northwestern Ohio 219 21 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 196 22 23 Cumberland (Tenn.) 162 23 21 Coastal Georgia 160 24 24 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 132 25 25 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 125

Other Receiving Votes: Indiana Wesleyan 101, Faulkner (Ala.) 99, Milligan (Tenn.) 63, Saint Francis (Ind.) 40, Tennessee Wesleyan 25, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13, Bellevue (Neb.) 6, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6, Bethel (Ind.) 3, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 1