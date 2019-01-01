Qualifiers for the Inaugural Men's Volleyball Championship Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – ( Championship Schedule | Bracket ) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the qualifiers for the inaugural Men’s Volleyball National Championship. The eight-team field will begin play on April 16 at the final site in Des Moines, Iowa.

This year’s field includes six automatic bids and two at-large selections. The automatic berths are determined by conference/group tournament winners. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the final regular season Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll announced Sunday. That Top 10 Poll can be viewed HERE.

Action inside the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center will begin with three days of pool play starting on April 16 and ending April 18. The semifinals will take place on April 19 and the championship on April 20.

This inaugural championship for men’s volleyball following three years as an invitational.

All of the pool play games will be streamed on the NAIA Network and the semifinals and the championship will be streamed on ESPN3

Qualifier Highlights

This is the first year that Aquinas (Mich.) and Saint Xavier (Ill.) will compete in NAIA postseason.

will compete in NAIA postseason. Park (Mo.) competed in two of the three invitational and Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) competed in one.

Grand View (Iowa), Lourdes (Ohio) and Missouri Baptist participated in all three of the invitationals.

All three invitational winners are in the inaugural championship: Grand View, Missouri Baptist and Park.

Park. Five of the eight teams in the 2019 field also participated in the 2018 invitational: Benedictine Mesa, Grand View, Lourdes, Missouri Baptist and St. Andrews (N.C.).

The No. 1 team, Missouri Baptist enters the invitational with the only undefeated record in the tournament field.

*all historical information is related to the invitationals that took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018

School Qualification Appearances Last Time Titles Aquinas At-Large 0 0 Benedictine Mesa Golden State Athletic Conference Champion 1 2018 Grand View Heart of America Athletic Conference Champion 3 2018 1 Lourdes Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Champion 3 2018 Missouri Baptist Unaffiliated Conference Champion 3 2018 1 Park At-Large 2 2017 1 Saint Xavier (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 St. Andrews (N.C.) Mid-South Conference Champion 1 2018

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics