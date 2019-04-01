InCred officially designated an endorsed member of AICE

Kansas City, Mo – April 1, 2019 – InCred Evaluations announced today that it is now an endorsed member of the Association of International Credential Evaluators, Inc. (AICE). The endorsement confirms InCred’s expertise in international credential evaluation on a national level, specifically regarding knowledge of international student-athlete education pathways.

AICE develops standards and encourages best practices for professionals evaluating international education. Endorsed members provide high-quality evaluation services that present a clear understanding of applied comparative education. Being an endorsed member of AICE shows that InCred follows the standards set by AICE to ensure consistency and accuracy on international credential evaluations.

“We sought AICE’s endorsement because of the organization’s commitment to setting and upholding professional standards in the field of credentials evaluation. AICE is an organization made up of top experts who are elevating the field and InCred is excited to join their ranks as an endorsed member,” said Leah McCormack, NAIA Vice President of Eligibility Services.

AICE is one of two national associations of credential evaluator services recognized by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education. To now be an endorsed member of AICE confirms InCred’s status as a high quality credential evaluation service.

“We are very pleased to have InCred join AICE as an Endorsed Member and

welcome them as a valuable member of the organization,” says Ms. Jasmin

Saidi-Kuehnert, President of AICE.

InCred offers international academic credential services to students

outside of the United States. InCred is endorsed to evaluate credentials

for student-athletes applying for eligibility to play athletics as the official credentials evaluation service of the NAIA and NJCAA, providing consistent expertise for international students and institutional staff.

InCred evaluations assist international students and institutions in determining how international education compares with the U.S. system. For more information on InCred contact Garrett Seelinger at InCred@naia.org or - incredevals.org