Georgia Gwinnett and Reinhardt (Ga.) stay undefeated while top four remain intact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all 13 first-place points, Georgia Gwinnett continued in the lead of the Top 25 with a 20-0 record. The Grizzlies are looking to go wire-to-wire this season as the No. 1 team in the nation. Reinhardt (Ga.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and Middle Georgia State all retained their rankings at Nos. 2-4 respectively, while Point joined the upper echelon with a No. 5 ranking in the fifth regular-season poll of the year.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

  • Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 43-straight polls.
  • Point (Ga.) made the biggest jump from No. 13 to No. 5 this week. The Skyhawks are in the midst of a nine-match winning streak including wins over No. 7 Xavier (La.) and No. 10 Tennessee Wesleyan.
  • Campbellsville (Ky.) fell this week from No. 11 to No. 19 after dropping its last four straight matches.
  • Southwestern (Kan.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 20. The Moundbuilders are 10-2 on the year and have won four of their last five, the lone loss at the hands of NCAA Division II opponent Dallas Baptist (Texas).
  • No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 101 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) dropped-out of the poll this week, ended its streak at 86-consecutive polls.

 

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 5 (April 9, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 20-0 343
2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-0 332
3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12-4 321
4 4 Middle Georgia State 10-2 302
5 13 Point (Ga.) 12-5 299
6 5 Keiser (Fla.) 13-4 295
7 7 Xavier (La.) 13-6 279
8 6 William Carey (Miss.) 9-3 268
9 9 William Woods (Mo.) 12-2 254
10 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 10-4 244
11 16 Union (Ky.) 8-7 226
12 12 Arizona Christian 15-1 220
13 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-5 216
14 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-4 199
15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 10-2 189
16 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-5 182
17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 17-4 167
18 20 Marian (Ind.) 20-6 142
19 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-6 130
20 NR Southwestern (Kan.) 10-2 124
21 22 Coastal Georgia 11-4 120
22 24 Indiana Wesleyan 21-9 108
23 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 9-9 104
24 21 Missouri Valley 9-5 93
25 19 McPherson (Kan.) 4-6 92

Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 70, Asbury (Ky.) 48, Texas A&M Texarkana 31, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 27, Loyola (La.) 24, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 16, Southeastern (Fla.) 13, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 5, Webber International (Fla.) 5, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3.

