KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all 13 first-place points, Georgia Gwinnett continued in the lead of the Top 25 with a 20-0 record. The Grizzlies are looking to go wire-to-wire this season as the No. 1 team in the nation. Reinhardt (Ga.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and Middle Georgia State all retained their rankings at Nos. 2-4 respectively, while Point joined the upper echelon with a No. 5 ranking in the fifth regular-season poll of the year.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 43-straight polls.

Point (Ga.) made the biggest jump from No. 13 to No. 5 this week. The Skyhawks are in the midst of a nine-match winning streak including wins over No. 7 Xavier (La.) and No. 10 Tennessee Wesleyan.

Campbellsville (Ky.) fell this week from No. 11 to No. 19 after dropping its last four straight matches.

Southwestern (Kan.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 20. The Moundbuilders are 10-2 on the year and have won four of their last five, the lone loss at the hands of NCAA Division II opponent Dallas Baptist (Texas).

No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 101 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) dropped-out of the poll this week, ended its streak at 86-consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 5 (April 9, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 20-0 343 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-0 332 3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12-4 321 4 4 Middle Georgia State 10-2 302 5 13 Point (Ga.) 12-5 299 6 5 Keiser (Fla.) 13-4 295 7 7 Xavier (La.) 13-6 279 8 6 William Carey (Miss.) 9-3 268 9 9 William Woods (Mo.) 12-2 254 10 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 10-4 244 11 16 Union (Ky.) 8-7 226 12 12 Arizona Christian 15-1 220 13 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-5 216 14 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-4 199 15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 10-2 189 16 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-5 182 17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 17-4 167 18 20 Marian (Ind.) 20-6 142 19 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-6 130 20 NR Southwestern (Kan.) 10-2 124 21 22 Coastal Georgia 11-4 120 22 24 Indiana Wesleyan 21-9 108 23 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 9-9 104 24 21 Missouri Valley 9-5 93 25 19 McPherson (Kan.) 4-6 92

Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 70, Asbury (Ky.) 48, Texas A&M Texarkana 31, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 27, Loyola (La.) 24, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 16, Southeastern (Fla.) 13, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 5, Webber International (Fla.) 5, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3.