KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all 13 first-place points, Georgia Gwinnett continued in the lead of the Top 25 with a 20-0 record. The Grizzlies are looking to go wire-to-wire this season as the No. 1 team in the nation. Reinhardt (Ga.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and Middle Georgia State all retained their rankings at Nos. 2-4 respectively, while Point joined the upper echelon with a No. 5 ranking in the fifth regular-season poll of the year.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
- Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 43-straight polls.
- Point (Ga.) made the biggest jump from No. 13 to No. 5 this week. The Skyhawks are in the midst of a nine-match winning streak including wins over No. 7 Xavier (La.) and No. 10 Tennessee Wesleyan.
- Campbellsville (Ky.) fell this week from No. 11 to No. 19 after dropping its last four straight matches.
- Southwestern (Kan.) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 20. The Moundbuilders are 10-2 on the year and have won four of their last five, the lone loss at the hands of NCAA Division II opponent Dallas Baptist (Texas).
- No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 101 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) dropped-out of the poll this week, ended its streak at 86-consecutive polls.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE
2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 5 (April 9, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [13]
|20-0
|343
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|12-0
|332
|3
|3
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|12-4
|321
|4
|4
|Middle Georgia State
|10-2
|302
|5
|13
|Point (Ga.)
|12-5
|299
|6
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|13-4
|295
|7
|7
|Xavier (La.)
|13-6
|279
|8
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|9-3
|268
|9
|9
|William Woods (Mo.)
|12-2
|254
|10
|10
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|10-4
|244
|11
|16
|Union (Ky.)
|8-7
|226
|12
|12
|Arizona Christian
|15-1
|220
|13
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-5
|216
|14
|18
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-4
|199
|15
|15
|Mobile (Ala.)
|10-2
|189
|16
|14
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|11-5
|182
|17
|17
|Hope International (Calif.)
|17-4
|167
|18
|20
|Marian (Ind.)
|20-6
|142
|19
|11
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|12-6
|130
|20
|NR
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|10-2
|124
|21
|22
|Coastal Georgia
|11-4
|120
|22
|24
|Indiana Wesleyan
|21-9
|108
|23
|23
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|9-9
|104
|24
|21
|Missouri Valley
|9-5
|93
|25
|19
|McPherson (Kan.)
|4-6
|92
Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.)
Others Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 70, Asbury (Ky.) 48, Texas A&M Texarkana 31, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 27, Loyola (La.) 24, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 16, Southeastern (Fla.) 13, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 5, Webber International (Fla.) 5, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3.