KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett, Keiser (Fla.) and Xavier (La.) kept their top three rankings intact in the latest NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25. William Carey (Miss.) moved from No. 5 to No. 4 while SCAD Savannah (Ga.) continued its climb from No. 16 in the first regular season poll of the year to No. 5.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett earned all 13 first-place votes with a 13-1 record in 2019. The Grizzlies suffered their first loss of the year at the hands of NCAA Division II Columbus State (Ga.), 4-3.

Union (Ky.) made the biggest jump from No 18 to No. 13. The Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan has the most wins in the polls this week with a 26-6 overall mark.

No. 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 117-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 35 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is the lone newcomer this week. The Redhawks were ranked No. 23, their first time ranked this season.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 5 (April 9, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 13-1 343 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 14-3 332 3 3 Xavier (La.) 15-4 321 4 5 William Carey (Miss.) 9-2 310 5 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 9-2 296 6 7 William Woods (Mo.) 9-5 287 7 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 10-6 279 8 10 Middle Georgia State 8-4 264 9 11 Indiana Wesleyan 26-6 254 10 12 Brenau (Ga.) 9-6 245 11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 8-3 225 12 14 Westmont (Calif.) 16-4 213 13 18 Union (Ky.) 11-3 211 14 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-5 190 15 9 LSU Alexandria (La.) 5-4 181 16 16 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 14-2 175 17 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 11-4 171 18 22 Loyola (La.) 9-6 163 19 20 Cumberlands (Ky.) 8-5 147 20 19 Southeastern (Fla.) 15-3 145 21 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) 10-5 128 22 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 8-8 116 23 NR Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7-9 88 24 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-5 87 25 25 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-7 74

Dropped from the Top 25: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, Missouri Valley 63, Webber International (Fla.) 41, Asbury (Ky.) 30, Coastal Georgia 15, Tennessee Wesleyan 14, Marian (Ind.) 10, Southwestern (Kan.) 9.