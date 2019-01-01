2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

stop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 30th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

  • The Bees boast 30 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
  • New to the poll this week is No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.)
  • SCAD Savannah is the only team to spend an entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK

LAST TIME

SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]

RECORD

POINTS

1

1

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7]

10-1

113

2

2

Benedictine (Kan.) [2]

12-0

106

3

4

Keiser (Fla.)

11-2

102

4

5

Indiana Tech

7-2

89

5

7

Marian (Ind.)

10-2

85

6

6

Reinhardt (Ga.)

11-1

82

7

3

Cumberlands (Ky.)

11-3

74

8

10

Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

7-6

63

9

8

Georgetown (Ky.)

6-6

61

10

NR

Siena Heights (Mich.)

5-7

51

 

Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 40, Point (Ga.) 28, Lourdes (Ohio) 28, Ave Maria (Fla.) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 10, Concordia (Mich.) 7, Life (Ga.) 3

 


