2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 30th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

The Bees boast 30 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

New to the poll this week is No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.)

SCAD Savannah is the only team to spend an entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7] 10-1 113 2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) [2] 12-0 106 3 4 Keiser (Fla.) 11-2 102 4 5 Indiana Tech 7-2 89 5 7 Marian (Ind.) 10-2 85 6 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-1 82 7 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 11-3 74 8 10 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 7-6 63 9 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-6 61 10 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-7 51

Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 40, Point (Ga.) 28, Lourdes (Ohio) 28, Ave Maria (Fla.) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 10, Concordia (Mich.) 7, Life (Ga.) 3



Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics