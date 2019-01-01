2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 30th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights
- The Bees boast 30 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- New to the poll this week is No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.)
- SCAD Savannah is the only team to spend an entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|
RANK
|
LAST TIME
|
SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
1
|
1
|
SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7]
|
10-1
|
113
|
2
|
2
|
Benedictine (Kan.) [2]
|
12-0
|
106
|
3
|
4
|
Keiser (Fla.)
|
11-2
|
102
|
4
|
5
|
Indiana Tech
|
7-2
|
89
|
5
|
7
|
Marian (Ind.)
|
10-2
|
85
|
6
|
6
|
Reinhardt (Ga.)
|
11-1
|
82
|
7
|
3
|
Cumberlands (Ky.)
|
11-3
|
74
|
8
|
10
|
Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|
7-6
|
63
|
9
|
8
|
Georgetown (Ky.)
|
6-6
|
61
|
10
|
NR
|
Siena Heights (Mich.)
|
5-7
|
51
Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 40, Point (Ga.) 28, Lourdes (Ohio) 28, Ave Maria (Fla.) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 10, Concordia (Mich.) 7, Life (Ga.) 3