2019 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Science & Arts of Oklahoma extend their perfect record to 39-0 earning them No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a third consecutive poll.

Top 25 Highlights

No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) continues their winning streak to 39-0. The Drovers are lead by Emily Cerny who was the NAIA National Pitcher of the week two weeks in a row.

The Drovers clinched all 19 first places votes this week

Marian (Ind.) made positive improvement cracking the top three from previous spot at No. 5

Houston-Victoria (Texas) made the biggest moving up to No. 11 they are currently on a 20-game winning streak including a three game sweep of then-20 LSU Alexandria.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Grand View (Iowa) join the poll this week coming in at No. 22 and No. 24

No. 2 Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 138-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. William Carey (Miss.) follows with the second longest streak with 102-straight rankings. No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is next 62 straight appearances on the rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.

For the complete calendar of 2019 Top 25 Polls, click here.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [19] 39-0 529 2 2 Oklahoma City 34-4 505 3 5 Marian (Ind.) 30-0 492 4 3 Southern Oregon 32-5 483 5 4 Georgia Gwinnett 32-8 458 6 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 27-1 441 7 6 Mobile (Ala.) 34-7 420 8 9 Valley City State (N.D.) 31-2 400 9 7 Hope International (Calif.) 35-8 394 10 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 34-8 365 11 15 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 27-3 340 12 13 Oregon Tech 29-11 337 13 11 Indiana Wesleyan 29-9 311 14 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 22-5 302 15 17 William Carey (Miss.) 27-7 301 16 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 31-7 287 17 19 Baker (Kan.) 27-5 262 17 10 Corban (Ore.) 23-11 262 19 18 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 31-7 237 20 21 Midland (Neb.) 16-4 186 21 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 23-5 148 22 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 27-7 147 23 24 Central Baptist (Ark.) 28-13 146 24 NR Grand View (Iowa) 20-5 136 25 20 LSU Alexandria (La.) 22-10 133

DROPPED OUT: Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

RECEIVING VOTES: Columbia (Mo.) 83, Taylor (Ind.) 67, Siena Heights (Mich.) 65, Rio Grande (Ohio) 33, College of Idaho 28, Brenau (Ga.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 18, Simpson (Calif.) 18, Arizona Christian 14, Webber International (Fla.) 12, Concordia (Neb.) 7, Lyon (Ark.) 7, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3