2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) returns to the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed all eight first place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.

New to the poll this week: No. 7 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.)

After joining the top 10 last time, Aquinas (Mich.) jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 this week.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) [8] 9-1 98 2 1 Madonna (Mich.) 10-1 92 3 3 Indiana Tech 9-2 85 4 4 Missouri Valley 8-1 78 5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-3 77 6 10 Aquinas (Mich.) 8-2 67 7 NR Columbia (Mo.) 6-1 56 8 9 Keiser (Fla.) 5-5 55 9 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-4 49 10 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-3 45

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 20, Taylor (Ind.) 8, Montreat (N.C.) 5



Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics