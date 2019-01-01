2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) returns to the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights
- Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed all eight
first placevotes to reclaim the No. 1 spot after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
- New to the poll this week: No. 7 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.)
- After joining the top 10 last time, Aquinas (Mich.) jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 this week.
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!
2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|
RANK
|
LAST TIME
|
SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
1
|
2
|
Reinhardt (Ga.) [8]
|
9-1
|
98
|
2
|
1
|
Madonna (Mich.)
|
10-1
|
92
|
3
|
3
|
Indiana Tech
|
9-2
|
85
|
4
|
4
|
Missouri Valley
|
8-1
|
78
|
5
|
5
|
Cumberlands (Ky.)
|
10-3
|
77
|
6
|
10
|
Aquinas (Mich.)
|
8-2
|
67
|
7
|
NR
|
Columbia (Mo.)
|
6-1
|
56
|
8
|
9
|
Keiser (Fla.)
|
5-5
|
55
|
9
|
NR
|
Siena Heights (Mich.)
|
5-4
|
49
|
10
|
6
|
SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|
5-3
|
45
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 20, Taylor (Ind.) 8, Montreat (N.C.) 5
Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics