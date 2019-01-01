stop
Men's Lacrosse

MLAX Rating

2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4

Reinhardt (Ga.) reclaims No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) returns to the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

 

Top 10 Highlights

  • Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed all eight first place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
  • New to the poll this week: No. 7 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.)
  • After joining the top 10 last time, Aquinas (Mich.) jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 this week.  

 

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK

LAST TIME

SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]

RECORD

POINTS

1

2

Reinhardt (Ga.) [8]

9-1

98

2

1

Madonna (Mich.)

10-1

92

3

3

Indiana Tech

9-2

85

4

4

Missouri Valley

8-1

78

5

5

Cumberlands (Ky.)

10-3

77

6

10

Aquinas (Mich.)

8-2

67

7

NR

Columbia (Mo.)

6-1

56

8

9

Keiser (Fla.)

5-5

55

9

NR

Siena Heights (Mich.)

5-4

49

10

6

SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

5-3

45

 

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Ottawa (Kan.) 20, Taylor (Ind.) 8, Montreat (N.C.) 5

 


Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

 

Invitational Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
 May 8-11, 2019
Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sports Rules - Lacrosse (M)
Official Merchandise-Lacrosse