West Palm Beach, Fla. – April 13, 2019 – The NAIA celebrated the 2018 National Awards Day winners with a National Awards Banquet at the 77th Annual NAIA National Convention. Achievements of NAIA student- athletes, administrators and coaches were recognized, as well as the introduction of 11 outstanding athletes and coaches who will be inducted into the 2018-19 NAIA Hall of Fame Class.

Each recipient selected a presenter to accompany them on stage as they accept their award. The 24 honorees were recognized with the association’s highest honors.

Congratulations to the 2018 National Awards Day Class and Hall of Fame Inductees. Click here for full bios.

A.O. Duer Scholarship Award: Cassidy Rea, Westmont College Joel Katzer, Morningside College



Emil S. Liston Award: Kendall Knapke, Indiana Tech Joel Johnson, Corban University



Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award: Libby Dahlberg, Westmont College



NAIA Coach of Character Award: Kirsten Moore, Westmont College



Athletics Director of the Year: Bill Popp, Reinhardt University



Charles Morris Administrator of the Year: Farnum Smith, William Jessup University



Wally Schwartz Faculty Athletics Representative of the Year: Clay Robinson, Lewis-Clark State College



Sports Information Director of the Year: Danny Day, Corban University



Clarence "Ike" Pearson SID Award: Chad Waller, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics



Athletic Trainer of the Year: Rashaun Bailey, University of the Cumberlands



Larry Lady Officiating Award: Matt Shute, Women's Basketball Official

