West Palm Beach, Fla. – April 13, 2019 – The NAIA celebrated the 2018 National Awards Day winners with a National Awards Banquet at the 77th Annual NAIA National Convention. Achievements of NAIA student- athletes, administrators and coaches were recognized, as well as the introduction of 11 outstanding athletes and coaches who will be inducted into the 2018-19 NAIA Hall of Fame Class.
Each recipient selected a presenter to accompany them on stage as they accept their award. The 24 honorees were recognized with the association’s highest honors.
Congratulations to the 2018 National Awards Day Class and Hall of Fame Inductees. Click here for full bios.
- A.O. Duer Scholarship Award:
- Cassidy Rea, Westmont College
- Joel Katzer, Morningside College
- Emil S. Liston Award:
- Kendall Knapke, Indiana Tech
- Joel Johnson, Corban University
- Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award:
- Libby Dahlberg, Westmont College
- NAIA Coach of Character Award:
- Kirsten Moore, Westmont College
- Athletics Director of the Year:
- Bill Popp, Reinhardt University
- Charles Morris Administrator of the Year:
- Farnum Smith, William Jessup University
- Wally Schwartz Faculty Athletics Representative of the Year:
- Clay Robinson, Lewis-Clark State College
- Sports Information Director of the Year:
- Danny Day, Corban University
- Clarence "Ike" Pearson SID Award:
- Chad Waller, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics
- Athletic Trainer of the Year:
- Rashaun Bailey, University of the Cumberlands
- Larry Lady Officiating Award:
- Matt Shute, Women's Basketball Official
- 2018-19 NAIA Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Mike Van Diest, Carroll College, Football – Coach
- Kim Elders, Cornerstone University, Men's Basketball – Coach
- Scott Walkinshaw, Black Hills State University, M/W Cross Country/Track & Field – Coach
- Paul Chapman, Dickinson State University, Football – Athlete
- Sydney Cox, Oklahoma City University, Women's Golf – Athlete
- Rory Farstveet, Dickinson State University – Football Athlete
- Deb Remmerde-Leusink, Northwestern College, Women's Basketball – Athlete
- Lynn Scott, Northwestern Oklahoma State University – Football Athlete
- Kesha Watson, Oklahoma City University, Women's Basketball – Athlete
- Dr. James Coleman, Tougaloo College – Meritorious Service
- Bruce Parker, Rocky Mountain College – Meritorious Service