NAIA - Men's Volleyball - All-American

2019 NAIA/AVCA Men's Volleyball All-Americans Announced

Felix Chapman of Grand View (Iowa) awarded National Player of the Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Men’s Volleyball All-American Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year, chosen by the selection committee.

All-Americans

Bobby Henige, Benedictine Mesa (Ohio)

Edin Ibrahimovic, Menlo (Calif.)

Evan Gebert, Lourdes (Ohio)

Felix Chapman, Grand View (Iowa)

Henrique Gehrke, Lourdes (Ohio)

Jaron Jones, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)

Jeff Lam, Lourdes (Ohio)

John Chamone, Grand View (Iowa)

Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist

Matheus Andrade, Lourdes (Ohio)

Miljan Kastratovic, Missouri Baptist

Steven Rodriguez, Missouri Baptist

 

Assistant Coach of the Year: Cory Cahill, Lourdes (Ohio)

National Coach of the Year: Tom Young, Missouri Baptist

Newcomer of the Year: Miljan Kastratovic, Missouri Baptist

Player of the Year: Felix Chapman, Grand View (Iowa)

