NAIA - Men's Volleyball - Scholar-Athletes - Saint Xavier (Ill.)

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Volleyball Scholar-Athletes

142 Men's Volleyball student-athletes honored

DES MOINES, Iowa – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 42 men’s volleyball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institutiona student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
April 16-20, 2019
Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center
Des Moines, Iowa

Sports Rules - Volleyball (M)
Official Merchandise-Men's Volleyball