Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) Wins NAIA Inaugural Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa – Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) defeated Aquinas (Mich.), 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-14) to win the NAIA inaugural championship on Saturday night in the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center.

Set 1: Benedictine captured an early lead but Aquinas fought its way back into the game and tied things up at 13. The teams matched each other point for point and tallied a total of 10 ties in the set. But the Redhawks put away three consecutive points to win set one 25-22.

Set 2: At 12 all Benedictine found its stride and put together an 8-1 scoring run to capture a lead that they would not relinquish for the second set win.

Set 3: The Redhawks started set three with a 6-0 scoring run and held that lead to win the third set and sweep the Saints for the first NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship title.

Devin Hill and Bobby Henige of Benedictine Mesa led all hitters with 11 kills. Hill also led in blocks with six (five assisted).

Jesus Izaguirre tallied 20 total digs in the match. Jaron Jones totaled 37 assists for an impressive average of 12.33 assists per set.

All-Tournament Team

Felix Chapman, Grand View (Iowa)

Jaron Jones, Benedictine Mesa

Ruben Lopez, Aquinas

Bobby Henige, Benedictine Mesa

Zane Moothart, Aquinas

National Championship MVP: Logan Adcock, Benedictine Mesa

Sportsman of the Year: Aaron Ritchey, Benedictine Mesa

Tournament Coach of the Year: Ray Lewis, Benedictine Mesa