KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all 14 first-place votes, Georgia Gwinnett continued its attempt to go wire-to-wire for an entire season in the final edition of the Top 25. Keiser (Fla.), Xavier (La.), William Carey (Miss.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and William Woods (Mo.) stayed put at Nos. 2-6. The top three in the poll have remained in those positions in every poll of the 2019 season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett captured the top spot yet again after two more wins during the ratings period. The Grizzlies will have one final test today against Reinhardt (Ga.) prior to the 2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship.

SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) made the biggest statement in the poll with the largest jump of the week. The Bees moved up from No. 22 to No. 13 this week after a defeat of Point (Ga.) and taking over the No. 2 spot in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Ratings.

No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan has the most wins in the polls this week with a 30-6 overall mark.

No. 12 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 118-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 36. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Marian (Ind.) is the lone newcomer this week at No. 25.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (April 23, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 15-1 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 16-4 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 17-5 350 4 4 William Carey (Miss.) 11-2 338 5 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 10-2 323 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 13-5 315 7 8 Middle Georgia State 10-4 294 8 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-6 290 9 9 Indiana Wesleyan 30-6 283 10 10 Brenau (Ga.) 12-6 271 11 12 Westmont (Calif.) 19-5 239 12 14 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-5 227 13 22 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-9 222 14 18 Loyola (La.) 10-8 208 15 13 Union (Ky.) 12-4 207 16 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-4 194 17 15 LSU Alexandria (La.) 5-4 185 17 11 Mobile (Ala.) 8-6 185 19 16 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 16-3 162 20 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-7 155 21 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 16-3 143 22 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-6 138 23 23 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7-10 110 24 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12-5 98 25 NR Marian (Ind.) 16-9 76

Dropped from the Top 25: Campbellsville (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: Campbellsville (Ky.) 72, Missouri Valley 56, Webber International (Fla.) 34, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 28, Southwestern (Kan.) 24, Asbury (Ky.) 20, Tennessee Wesleyan 19.