2019 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final (April 22, 2019)

Top eight hold serve in final poll of 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With action winding-down headed toward the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship in Mobile, Ala., the top teams in the nation have begun to sort themselves out as the top eight teams remained the same. Georgia Gwinnett received all 14, first place votes this week and is the lone undefeated team remaining in the nation.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

  • Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 44-straight polls.
  • Since moving up to No. 2 on March 12, Reinhardt (Ga.) has stayed in the runner-up position for four consecutive polls.
  • Union (Ky.) made the biggest jump this week, up two spots to No. 9. The Bulldogs are one of three Appalachian Athletic Conference teams in the Top 10, which leads all conferences.
  • McPherson (Kan.) dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time this season.
  • Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23. The Warriors have won six of their last seven matches.
  • No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 102 straight appearances.

 

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (April 22, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 22-0 374
2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-1 361
3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 14-4 344
4 4 Middle Georgia State 12-2 337
5 5 Point (Ga.) 15-6 335
6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 14-6 311
7 7 Xavier (La.) 14-8 300
8 8 William Carey (Miss.) 11-4 292
9 11 Union (Ky.) 12-8 275
10 9 William Woods (Mo.) 18-2 267
11 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 11-6 258
12 12 Arizona Christian 18-1 239
13 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-6 230
14 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-5 217
15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 12-4 212
16 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 12-6 195
17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 16-6 180
18 19 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-7 160
19 18 Marian (Ind.) 20-8 151
T20 22 Indiana Wesleyan 23-10 128
T20 21 Coastal Georgia 11-4 128
22 20 Southwestern (Kan.) 14-3 120
23 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9-11 111
24 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 11-11 103
25 24 Missouri Valley 12-6 84

Dropped from the Top 25: McPherson (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: McPherson (Kan.) 78, Asbury (Ky.) 52, Westmont (Calif.) 44, Texas A&M Texarkana 32, Southeastern (Fla.) 32, Loyola (La.) 14, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Webber International (Fla.) 5, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3.

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Tennis Championships

68th ANNUAL MEN'S TENNIS
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 14-18, 2019
Mobile Tennis Center
Mobile, Ala.

