KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With action winding-down headed toward the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship in Mobile, Ala., the top teams in the nation have begun to sort themselves out as the top eight teams remained the same. Georgia Gwinnett received all 14, first place votes this week and is the lone undefeated team remaining in the nation.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 44-straight polls.

Since moving up to No. 2 on March 12, Reinhardt (Ga.) has stayed in the runner-up position for four consecutive polls.

Union (Ky.) made the biggest jump this week, up two spots to No. 9. The Bulldogs are one of three Appalachian Athletic Conference teams in the Top 10, which leads all conferences.

McPherson (Kan.) dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23. The Warriors have won six of their last seven matches.

No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 102 straight appearances.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (April 22, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 22-0 374 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-1 361 3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 14-4 344 4 4 Middle Georgia State 12-2 337 5 5 Point (Ga.) 15-6 335 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 14-6 311 7 7 Xavier (La.) 14-8 300 8 8 William Carey (Miss.) 11-4 292 9 11 Union (Ky.) 12-8 275 10 9 William Woods (Mo.) 18-2 267 11 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 11-6 258 12 12 Arizona Christian 18-1 239 13 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-6 230 14 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-5 217 15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 12-4 212 16 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 12-6 195 17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 16-6 180 18 19 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-7 160 19 18 Marian (Ind.) 20-8 151 T20 22 Indiana Wesleyan 23-10 128 T20 21 Coastal Georgia 11-4 128 22 20 Southwestern (Kan.) 14-3 120 23 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9-11 111 24 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 11-11 103 25 24 Missouri Valley 12-6 84

Dropped from the Top 25: McPherson (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: McPherson (Kan.) 78, Asbury (Ky.) 52, Westmont (Calif.) 44, Texas A&M Texarkana 32, Southeastern (Fla.) 32, Loyola (La.) 14, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Webber International (Fla.) 5, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3.