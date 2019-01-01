2019 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Science & Arts of Oklahoma extend their perfect record to 49-0 to remain in No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Highlights

No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) continues their winning streak to 49-0. The Drovers are led by Emily Cerny who has been named the NAIA National Pitcher of the week three times this season.

The Drovers clinched all 19 first places votes this week

New to the poll this week: No. 23 Columbia (Mo.)

No. 2 Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 139-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. William Carey (Miss.) follows with the second longest streak with 103-straight rankings. No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is next 63 straight appearances on the rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [19] 49-0 529 2 3 Marian (Ind.) 40-0 506 3 2 Oklahoma City 44-6 488 4 4 Southern Oregon 40-5 483 5 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 38-2 466 6 7 Mobile (Ala.) 42-9 437 7 8 Valley City State (N.D.) 38-3 428 8 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 39-9 401 9 5 Georgia Gwinnett 35-13 373 10 12 Oregon Tech 35-12 365 11 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 41-7 356 12 9 Hope International (Calif.) 39-12 326 13 13 Indiana Wesleyan 35-10 321 14 15 William Carey (Miss.) 34-10 305 15 14 Campbellsville (Ky.) 29-8 290 16 11 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 27-8 275 17 17 Corban (Ore.) 30-12 259 18 24 Grand View (Iowa) 37-6 256 19 17 Baker (Kan.) 37-7 217 20 19 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 35-9 210 21 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 32-8 187 22 20 Midland (Neb.) 24-7 181 23 NR Columbia (Mo.) 30-10 178 24 21 Tennessee Wesleyan 27-7 121 25 23 Central Baptist (Ark.) 33-14 94

RECEIVING VOTES: LSU Alexandria (La.) 92, Taylor (Ind.) 44, College of Idaho 43, Rio Grande (Ohio) 38, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 34, Bellevue (Neb.) 32, St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Brenau (Ga.) 25, Marymount California 9, Morningside (Iowa) 5, Central Methodist (Mo.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3