KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) earns its first-ever No. 1 rank in the postseason edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll after winning the 2019 championship banner.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

Benedictine Mesa claimed the title in the inaugural NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship to claim all of the first place votes in the postseason poll.

There are no new teams in the postseason poll.

Aquinas (Mich.) and Saint Xavier (Ill.) made the biggest jump in the poll this week with the Saints jumping four spots and the Cougars jumping three after their performances in the national championship.

No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with six, Park (Mo.) with three and Benedictine Mesa with one are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.

Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 25-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio), Missouri Baptist and Ottawa (Kan.) follows with 24-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Postseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 26-4 80 2 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 31-5 72 3 1 Missouri Baptist 31-1 69 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 20-3 63 5 2 Lourdes (Ohio) 24-5 54 6 5 Park (Mo.) 21-6 52 7 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 20-10 39 8 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 13-10 36 9 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 22-8 30 10 8 St. Andrews (N.C.) 20-8 29

Others Receiving Votes: Hope International (Calif.) 23, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 5, Menlo (Calif.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 5

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics