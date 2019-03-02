Brookings, S.D. Sees Million Dollar Benefit During Indoor Track & Field Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 54th annual men’s and 39th annual women’s indoor track and field championships were hosted by Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex for the first time in 2019 for an economic impact of over $1 million.

The NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships brought in student-athletes, coaches and fans from all over the country to Brookings, S.D. from anywhere between one-to-four days. Over the course of the champions, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall estimated economic impact: $1,621,980

1,100 athletes and coaches were in attendance, which represented 29 states and 110 NAIA institutions

Total 650 hotel rooms used per day

“DSU, in collaboration with the Brookings Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Swiftel Center and South Dakota State University, was excited to be able to host the National Indoor Track & Field Championship Meet.,” said Jeff Dittman, DSU athletic director. “This was the first year for us to host the meet and the entire city of Brookings got behind us and helped create a great experience for the athletes, coaches and fans.”

For more information:

On the NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship CLICK HERE

On the NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship CLICK HERE

On hosting a championship CLICK HERE