Qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational Announced

Kansas City, Mo. – ( Bracket ) The NAIA has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Aquinas College May 8 – 11.

This year’s field includes four automatic qualifiers and four at-large bids. The automatic qualifiers were determined by the conference/group tournament winners or the highest ranked team in the conference/group depending on the league. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the final regular season Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll announced Sunday. That Top 10 Poll can be viewed HERE .

Qualifier Highlights

Men’s lacrosse is in its fourth year as an invitational sport in the NAIA.

Reinhardt (Ga.) is the only team that has made an appearance at all of the invitationals including 2019.

Indiana Tech and Keiser (Fla.) are making their third appearance in the National Invitational.

Benedictine (Kan.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Lawrence Tech (Mich.) and Madonna (Mich.) will be making their second appearance in the 2019 National Invitational.

Aquinas (Mich.) is the only team in the 2019 field making its first appearance

Reinhardt (Ga.) is the only team in the 2019 field that has won an invitational title. The Eagles won a title in 2017 and again in 2018.