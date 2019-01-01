Qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Invitational Announced

Kansas City, Mo. – ( Bracket ) The NAIA has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Aquinas College May 8– 11.

This year’s field includes five automatic qualifiers and three at-large bids. The automatic qualifiers were determined by the conference/group tournament winners or the highest ranked team in the conference/group depending on the league. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the final regular season Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll announced Sunday. That Top 10 Poll can be viewed HERE .

Qualifier Highlights

Women’s lacrosse is in its fourth year as an invitational sport in the NAIA.

SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Indiana Tech have made an appearance in all of the NAIA invitational including 2019.

Benedictine (Kan.) will make its third appearance in the National Invitational.

Cumberlands (Ky.) and Keiser (Fla.) are each making their second appearance in a National Invitational.

Marian (Ind.) and Reinhardt (Ga.) will be making their first appearance in 2019.

Six of the eight teams that will compete in the 2018 invitational will be competing in the 2019 invitational: Benedictine, Cumberlands, Indiana Tech, Keiser, Lawrence Tech, SCAD Savannah.

There is only one title winner in this year’s field, SCAD Savannah. The Bees have won back-to-back titles with their first in 2017 and second in 2018.