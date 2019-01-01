stop
Default Header

Women's Tennis

stop
Women's Tennis - Lindsey Wilson College

2019 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Qualifiers Released

2019 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship set for May 14-18 in Mobile, Ala.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 24-team field for the 39th Annual NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship. For the 16th-consecutuve year, the event will be held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., from May 14-18. The official championship seeds and bracket will be announced Tuesday by 1 p.m. CDT.

The field consists of 14 automatic berths including one host berth and 10 at-large selections. Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions and runners-up, depending on the conference. For the third year, at-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Rules and Ratings Committee, the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria. Mobile (Ala.) received the host berth.

Defending four-time national champions Georgia Gwinnett will look to claim another national title in 2019. The Grizzlies are 19-1 all-time at the national championships.

Indiana Wesleyan leads all qualifiers in its 20th appearance in 2019. There are seven other programs in the 2019 field with more than 10 appearances – Brenau (Ga.) (18), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (15), Keiser (Fla.) and Mobile (Ala.) (14) and Westmont (Calif.) and Xavier (La.) will be making their 12th appearance.

The Mid-South Conference and the Southern States Athletic Conference are tied for the most teams to qualify out of their conference with four teams apiece. The Appalachian Athletic Conference was next on the list with three teams.

Keiser (Fla.) (formerly Northwood), Brenau (Ga.), and Georgia Gwinnett are the only teams in the field with a national championship to their credit.

Twenty teams are returning to the national championship from 2018. Loyola (La.) is the lone team to be making its first appearance in the national championship field. The Wolf Pack enter with an overall record of 11-9 with an at-large berth.

For more information on the 2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis National Championship, click HERE!

Institution Qualification Method 2019 Record Appearances Last Time NC Record Titles
Asbury (Ky.) River States Tournament Champion 12-4 4 2018 0-3 0
Brenau (Ga.) Appalachian Tournament Champion 12-6 18 2018 27-16 1
Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Chicagoland Tournament Champion 13-6 6 2018 5-5 0
Cumberland (Tenn.) At-Large 11-7 6 2018 3-5 0
Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large 10-6 3 2018 1-2 0
Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large 16-5 5 2017 0-4 0
Georgia Gwinnett At-Large 16-1 6 2018 19-1 4
Hastings (Neb.) Great Plains Tournament Champion 13-4 4 2018 0-3 0
Indiana Wesleyan Crossroads Tournament Champion 30-6 20 2018 15-19 0
Keiser (Fla.) The Sun Tournament Champion 18-4 14 2018 21-12 1
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South Tournament Champion 10-5 15 2018 27-14 0
Loyola (La.) At-Large 11-9 1 N/A 0-0 0
LSU Alexandria (La.) Red River/Sooner Tournament Champion 7-4 5 2018 5-4 0
McPherson (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Tournament Champion 10-6 5 2017 0-4 0
Middle Georgia State At-Large 11-5 3 2018 2-2 0
Mobile (Ala.) Host Berth 9-7 14 2018 3-13 0
Northwestern Ohio Wolverine-Hoosier Tournament Champion 8-14 6 2017 2-5 0
SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) At-Large 10-8 5 2018 3-4 0
SCAD Savannah (Ga.) At-Large 11-3 15 2018 15-14 0
Union (Ky.) At-Large 12-4 5 2018 2-4 0
Westmont (Calif.) Golden State Tournament Champion 19-5 12 2018 4-11 0
William Carey (Miss.) Southern States Tournament Champion 13-2 8 2018 7-7 0
William Woods (Mo.) American Midwest/Heat of America Tournament Champion 16-5 4 2018 7-3 0
Xavier (La.) At-Large 17-5 12 2018 10-11 0

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Tennis Championship

39th ANNUAL WOMEN'S TENNIS
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 14-18, 2019
Mobile Tennis Center
Mobile, Ala.

Sports Rules - Tennis (W)
Official Merchandise-Tennis