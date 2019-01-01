2019 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship Qualifiers Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 24-team field for the 68th Annual NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship. The event will be held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., from May 14 – 18, for the 15th-consecutive year. The official national championship seeds and bracket will be announced Tuesday, by 1 p.m. CDT.

The field consists of 14 automatic berths, including one host berth, and 10 at-large selections. Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions. For the third consecutive year, at-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Rules and Ratings Committee, the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria. Mobile (Ala.) received the host berth.

Georgia Gwinnett is in pursuit of its sixth-consecutive national title in 2019. The Grizzlies are a perfect 20-0 all-time in the national tournament and lead all active NAIA programs in national championship titles with five. The Grizzlies are the only program in the 2019 field who not only have an undefeated record, but also to have a national championship in their history.

The Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) have the most tournament appearances of the field with 17. Keiser (Fla.) (13), Mobile (Ala.) (12) and Xavier (La.) (11) are the only other schools in the field with 10 or more appearances.

The Mid-South Conference and Appalachian Athletic Conference are tied for the lead with the most schools in the field with four apiece. The Southern States Athletic Conference has the next highest total with three.

Nineteen of the 24 teams in the field are returning from 2019. University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) is breaking the longest drought of the teams that have qualified previously. The Patriots’ last time making an appearance at the final site was 2016.

Two teams will be making their first appearance in the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship. Midland (Neb.) was the champion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament while Point (Ga.) earned an at-large berth out of the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

For more information on the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship, click HERE!