2019 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship Bracket Revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — [BRACKET] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially the bracket for the 68th Annual NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship. The event will be held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., from May 14 – 18, for the 16th-consecutive year.

The field consists of 14 automatic berths, including one host berth to Mobile (Ala.), and 10 at-large selections. Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions.

At-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Rules and Ratings Committee, the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members.

Georgia Gwinnett is in pursuit of its sixth-consecutive national title in 2019. The Grizzlies are a perfect 20-0 all-time in the national tournament and lead all active NAIA programs in national championship titles with five. The Grizzlies are the only program in the 2019 field who not only have an undefeated record, but also to have a national championship in their history.

Georgia Gwinnett leads the field as the No. 1 overall seed and will face the winner of No. 17 Arizona Christian and No. 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Reinhardt (Ga.), a semifinalist from 2018, returns to the field as the No. 2 overall seed and also received a first round bye. The Eagles will face the winner of No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 18 Coastal Georgia on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:00 a.m.

Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), who began the season ranked No. 10 in the nation, played its way into the No. 3-seed in the second half of the season and earned a first-round bye for its efforts. The Wolves will play the winner of No. 19 Marian (Ind.) and No. 14 Mobile on Wednesday as well.

Point (Ga.), in its first trip to the national championship, stands as the No. 4 overall seed. The Skyhawks will battle with the winner of No. 13 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 20 Northwestern Ohio in the second round.

The other first timer, Midland (Neb.), will get its first taste of action on Tuesday, May 14 at 8:30 a.m. when it will face the No. 9-seeded William Woods (Mo.) Owls. The Warriors were the champion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament while the Owls took home the crown in the American Midwest Conference Tournament.

For more information on the 2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis National Championship, click HERE!