2019 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Bracket Revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced bracket for the 39th Annual NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship. For the 16th-consecutuve year, the event will be held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., from May 14-18.

The field consists of 14 automatic berths including one host berth to Mobile (Ala.) and 10 at-large selections. Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions and runners-up, depending on the conference.

At--large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Rules and Ratings Committee, the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members

Defending four-time national champions Georgia Gwinnett will look to claim another national title in 2019 as the No. 1 overall seed. The Grizzlies are 19-1 all-time at the national championships and will face the winner of No. 17 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. CST.

Keiser (Fla.), which was a national championship finalist a season ago, earned the No. 2 overall seed. The Seahawks are making their 14th appearance in the field and will face the winner of No. 15 Georgetown (Ky.) and No. 18 LSU Alexandria (La.) in the second round on Wednesday, May 15.

No. 3-seeded Xavier (La.) also earned a bye in the first round and will play on May 15 at 1:00 p.m. as well. The Gold Nuggets, whom are making their 12th all-time appearance in national championship play will face the winner of No. 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 14 Mobile (Ala.).

Loyola (La.), which is the lone team making its first trip to the national championship, will kick things off on Tuesday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m. CST when they face No. 21 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.). The Wolf Pack earned the No. 12 overall seed after earning an at-large berth into the field.

