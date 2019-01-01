Des Moines Sees Economic Benefit During Men's Volleyball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The inaugural NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship was hosted in Des Moines, Iowa and created a surge in the local economy.
The NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship brought in eight teams and their fans to Des Moines from anywhere between one-to-six days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Des Moines region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.
- Overall Economic impact estimated at $320,000
- Impact compiled considering factors such as dates, hotel rates, number of teams, expected visitors and travel
- Attendance over the entire championship: 3,150
“We have a great relationship with the NAIA and being able to host the Men’s Volleyball National Championship is a great honor,” said Ryan Vogt, Catch Des Moines national sales manager. “The event has a large impact on our community and the athletes get to experience first-class hospitality that makes for an unforgettable championship week in Greater Des Moines.”
