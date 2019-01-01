Des Moines Sees Economic Benefit During Men's Volleyball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The inaugural NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship was hosted in Des Moines, Iowa and created a surge in the local economy.

The NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship brought in eight teams and their fans to Des Moines from anywhere between one-to-six days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Des Moines region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.

Overall Economic impact estimated at $320,000

Impact compiled considering factors such as dates, hotel rates, number of teams, expected visitors and travel

Attendance over the entire championship: 3,150

“We have a great relationship with the NAIA and being able to host the Men’s Volleyball National Championship is a great honor,” said Ryan Vogt, Catch Des Moines national sales manager. “The event has a large impact on our community and the athletes get to experience first-class hospitality that makes for an unforgettable championship week in Greater Des Moines.”

