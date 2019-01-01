2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships. The 25th annual event will take place at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Okla., May 14-17.



First and second round pairings for the championships will be announced Friday by 1 p.m. CDT on www.NAIA.org.



The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams, which won their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 11 at-large berths, six individual qualifiers.

At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced earlier today. Click here to view the Top 25 Poll.

Keiser (Fla.) sets the pace for the 2019 Women’s Golf National Championship as the No. 1 overall seed. The Seahawks return to the tournament a second year in a row with hopes to bring home their second national championship. Keiser claimed the No. 1 spot in the last four consecutive Top 25 of the 2019 spring season. The Seahawks won their last national title in 2016. The Bees earned their first national title in 2018 becoming the first team since 2013 to claim both the team and individual national titles. National medalist, junior, Maria Paula Otero returns to the course for the Bees again this year.

Defending national champion, SCAD Savannah is looking to repeat history this year coming in at the No. 2 overall seed. The Bees were the first team since 2013 to claim both the team and individual national titles. Defeating runner-up William Woods (Mo.) by 19 strokes.



No. 17 and host, Oklahoma City Stars earn and automatic bid after winning the Sooner Athletic Conference. The Stars head to the national championship looking to capture their ninth trophy, the most in NAIA Women’s Golf history.



William Woods (Mo.) after finishing second at 2018 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship returns to nationals looking to collect it’s first-ever championship. The Owls won the American Midwest Conference to secure their 16th consecutive bid to the nationals.



The Sun Conference leads all conferences with five teams going to the national championship. Coastal Georgia, Keiser, SCAD Savannah (Ga.), USC-Beaufort (S.C.), and Southeastern (Fla.) who will represent The Sun Conference in Oklahoma City.



Twenty-five teams return to the championship from the 2018 NAIA National Women’s Golf Championship.



Only Oklahoma City, British Columbia, SCAD Savannah (Ga.), and Keiser have won a National Championship of the teams in this year’s field.

Only one of the six individual qualifiers returns to the national tournament from last year, Breanna Nowak of Indiana University East. All six individuals won their conference tournament. There were no at-large or all-tournament only selections.



The six individual qualifiers all earned automatic selections. To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win her respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year's national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship Committee.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews, and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.



For more information on the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, click here.

2019 Women's Golf National Championships Team Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)

Potential Qualifiers Qualification Method Titles Individual Titles Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Athletic Association Champion 0 0 British Columbia Cascade Collegiate Conference Champion 3 1 Coastal Georgia At-Large 0 0 Cumberland (Tenn.) At-Large 0 0 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Champion 0 0 Dalton State (Ga.) At-Large 0 1 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) California Pacific Conference Champion 0 0 Indiana Tech At-Large 0 1 Keiser (Fla.) The Sun Conference Champion 1 0 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large 0 1 Loyola (La.) Southern States Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Midway (Ky.) River States Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Morningside (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Champion 8 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Oregon Tech At-Large 0 0 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier Conference Champion 0 0 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) At-Large 1 2 Southeastern (Fla.) At-Large 0 0 Taylor (Ind.) Crossroads League Champion 0 0 Texas Wesleyan At-Large 0 0 University of Northwestern Ohio Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference 0 0 USC Beaufort (S.C.) At-Large 0 0 Vanguard (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 Victoria (B.C.) A.I.I./Red River Athletic Conference Champion 0 1 William Carey (Miss.) At-Large 0 0 William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Champion 0 0 William Woods American Midwest Conference Champion 0 0

2019 Women's Golf National Championships Individual Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)