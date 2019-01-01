2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship Pairings and Tee Times Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (First Round | Second Round) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Okla.. The 24th annual event will take place May 14-17.

First round play begins on Hole No. 1 on May 14 at 7:30 a.m. EDT with Keiser (Fla.), Cumberlands (Ky.) and Taylor (Ind.). All 30 teams have a scheduled tee-time either in the morning or afternoon on each of the first two days.

The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams, which won their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 11 at-large berths andsix individual qualifiers.

At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced Thursday. Click here to view the Top 25 Poll.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

For more information on the 2019 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, click here.