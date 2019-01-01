TITLE: New Legislation Case-Study: Financial Assistance, Part 1.

Legislative Services is going to spend the next few months writing briefs on the new legislation that was passed at the 2019 convention. You can find all of the changes here. The first three briefs are going to focus on the changes to the financial assistance bylaw found in Article II, Section B. The entire bylaw with the changes are below but this week we are only focusing on Item 1: Institutionally Provided Financial Aid and Financial Benefits.

The portions that are highlighted in yellow are changes proposed prior to the convention. The green highlights are friendly changes to the language that was made at convention. Lastly, the words and terms that are crossed out are what was stricken from the previous version of this bylaw.

19-B-05

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Amend Bylaws Article II, Section B as follows:

Assignment of scholarships, grants in aid, or student loans shall be controlled by the faculty through the regularly constituted committee on student loans and scholarships.

1. Institutionally Provided Financial Aid and Financial Benefits

a. Any financial aid or scholarships provided assistance to prospective or enrolled students in money or in kind, except that which comes from members of their immediate family or from those upon whom they are legally dependent, shall be administered by the institution’s regular process as approved by the office of financial aid. under policies and procedures established by the institution through its regularly constituted committee on student loans and scholarships. Under no conditions may an individual or organization provide direct financial assistance to a previously enrolled or prospective student.

All donations to the general athletics program and/or the athletics scholarship fund by outside organizations shall be deposited in an institutional fund and be administered by appropriate institutional committees under the control of the chief executive officer.

A member institution shall award no more financial aid or scholarships to a student-athlete than the actual cost of attendance as published by the institution. This may include but is not limited to :

1. Tuition;

2. Mandatory fees, books, and supplies required for courses in which the student-athlete is enrolled; and /or

3. Board and room for the student-athlete only, based on the official board and room allowance listed in the official institutional publication.

b. Additional financial benefits in money or in kind provided by the institution and awarded to prospective or enrolled students is permissible so long as such items are available to the general student body, and awarded on such bases as will not discriminate for or against presumed or recognized athletes.

Further financial assistance benefits to a student-athlete by a member institution, other than listed above, is prohibited.

2. Athletically Related Expenses

a. Expenses incidental to intercollegiate athletic competition may be provided by an institution, directly or via an institution’s representative or authorized booster. A prospective or enrolled student may also receive expenses incidental to non-intercollegiate athletic competition provided by a club or recreational team, or tournament/event director.

These expenses include but are not limited to athletically related travel, lodging, meals, awards, apparel and necessary medical and/or dental expenses. Necessary medical and/or dental expenses may include medical, surgical, medication and therapy expenses incurred as a result of an athletic injury; medical examination costs; and athletic related medical insurance. Institutions shall not provide assistance for expenses for treatment of a student-athlete’s illness or injury not resulting from intercollegiate athletics participation.

b. For students who are members of an intercollegiate team, additional ancillary expenses are permissible when such expenses are related to the student’s membership on the team and provided by the affiliated conference or national office, institution or institution’s representative (if approved by the institution’s athletics director). Such additional ancillary expenses include but are not limited to student-athlete advisory or student-athlete leadership activities, team building outings, and mission trips.

Funds provided by boosters or booster clubs must be administered in accordance with COP Policy Article XIV.

3. Financial Benefits

Financial benefits in money or in kind is unrestricted when provided by a prospective or enrolled student’s immediate family or from those on whom they are legally dependent. Immediate family is defined as a spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, child, stepparent, stepsibling, stepchild and/or host family.

A prospective or enrolled student-athlete may receive financial benefits from other individuals, including but not limited to institutional and club coaches, host families, faculty members and friends. Such individuals may provide occasional meals, transportation, entertainment, gifts or personal fundraisers. Benefits received unrelated to athletics or status as a student-athlete are permissible. The value of such benefits must not exceed $1,000 per the institution’s fiscal year from all sources combined. Any expenses in excess of $1,000 must be reimbursed by the student at fair market value. Providing cash or preloaded debit cards is strictly prohibited. Ultimate responsibility for applying this regulation and tracking students’ financial benefits rests with the institution.

EXCEPTION 1: An institution may pay for necessary medical and dental expenses incidental to a student-athlete’s participation in intercollegiate athletics at the member institution.

EXCEPTION 2: An institution, affiliated conference, or the national office may provide actual and necessary expenses associated with attendance at a student-athlete advisory committee or student-athlete leadership meeting or activity, so long as the meeting or activity is sponsored by the institution, affiliated conference or national office. Such costs may be paid directly to the service provider or as reimbursement to the student-athlete, and allowable expenses may include but are not limited to cost of travel, meals, lodging, awards and personal gifts or apparel (in accordance with Bylaws Article VII, Section C) .

EXCEPTION 3 : An institutional representative or authorized booster, as approved by the institution, may provide an occasional meal for a student-athlete(s), not to exceed twice per month unless approved by the institution’s athletics director. The meal’s cost must not exceed the institution’s standard per diem amount for a student-athlete or $30 in value per person, whichever is higher.

EXCEPTION 4 1: In cases of a natural disaster or emergency, an institution may provide financial assistance to a prospective or enrolled student-athlete(s) in money or in kind provided the institution’s established financial assistance process or distribution method is followed, and any such assistance is available to the general student body. A a third party relief organization (e.g. Red Cross, United Way, local community organization, etc.) or other first responders may also provide assistance in money or in kind provided any such assistance is available to all individuals affected by the disaster or emergency.

This does not include or restrict any financial benefits earned on the basis of employment or payment for actual services rendered.

Any financial benefits or recognized awards received through any athletic participation shall be subject to NAIA Bylaws Article VII, and are not subject to the financial assistance limitations described here.

This regulation regarding maximum financial aid to a student-athlete is not intended to place pressure on any member institution to increase its program to this level. This regulation is made to protect the NAIA from overly ambitious programs and to help protect the amateur status of student-athletes.

Article II, Section B, Item 1

*We are only focusing on Item 1 in this brief, please stay tuned in the coming weeks for a breakdown of Items 2 & 3.

This section of the bylaw is specifically talking about aid and benefits provided by the institution to their athletes. The immediate family provision was struck from the original language as this type of funding is addressed later in the bylaw. One of the biggest changes to this entire bylaw is that it is now allowable for schools to provide the same assistance to athletes that it provides for all students. Before this bylaw change a student-athlete was prohibited from receiving anything in excess of tuition, room and board, and fees. The previous version basically treated athletes differently, often times to their detriment. This section is an attempt to end that treatment and allow our members to help all students on campus equally.

Case Studies

*Assume all schools are NAIA institutions unless otherwise noted. Also, assume that all students have an eligible determination from the Eligibility Center unless otherwise noted.

Scenario 1:

Apple College has a fund set up to help all students secure transportation home in cases of emergency. Terez is a football player at Apple College and his mother was recently in a very bad car accident. Can Apple College pay for Terez to fly home and be with his mother?

Answer 1:

Yes! This would fall under Item 1b, and since it is available for all students, then Terez can also utilize this program. Before this bylaw change this would have been technically prohibited under the NAIA’s bylaws.

Scenario 2:

Steph is trying to decide between two different NAIA schools to attend after she graduates from high school. School A is offering her a $10,000.00 scholarship that would cover her tuition, fees, and room and board. She will end up having about $500.00 leftover and her prospective coach said they would issue her a check for whatever was left over from the scholarship offer. Is this allowed under the new bylaw changes?

Answer 2:

NO! Schools are still prohibited from providing more financial aid than the actual cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books, and room and board. Thus if the school issued her a check for the remainder they would be violating Article II, Section B.

Scenario 3:

Rollins University (RU) has the topped ranked football team in the NAIA and are playing for the national championship. RU’s athletic director wants to charter a bus for other athletes so that they can attend the championship game and has secured a sponsor that will foot the bill for the entire trip. The athletes will not be paying for any travel or meals over the weekend. This bus is only available to identified student athletes. Is this allowable?

Answer 3:

No! This is prohibited because it is an additional benefit beyond tuition, etc.

Scenario 4:

Would the answer to scenario 3 be different if it was available to the entire student body?

Answer 4:

Yes! This would be allowed as long as it was available to all members of the student body. This language is again found in 1b.

Scenario 5:

Professor May would like to have his entire philosophy class over to his house for an end of year party. He has applied to utilize a fund governed by the office of financial aid to pay for the party. Can the athletes in his class attend without fear of being in violation of Article II, Section B?

Answer 5:

Yes! The athletes can attend this function since it will be open to all members of the philosophy class.

Please join Legislative Services at noon central on Tuesday for Facebook live, where Legislative Services will discuss this topic in more detail.

