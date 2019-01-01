Women's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 women’s lacrosse all-america teams as well as the coach and player of the year.
Coach of the Year: Amanda Magee, Benedictine (Kan.)
Player of the Year: Avery Blackmon, Georgetown (Ky.)
|First Team
|Name
|Position
|Year
|School
|Drew Dowgiallo
|Attack
|SR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Jaclyn Berry
|Attack
|SO
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Jennifer Banks
|Attack
|SR
|Indiana Tech
|Mary McEnerney
|Attack
|JR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Katie Yarish
|Attack
|SO
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Avery Blackmon
|Midfield
|SR
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Jordan Mitchell
|Midfield
|SO
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Natalie Wechter
|Midfield
|FR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Sydney Knego
|Midfield
|JR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Abby Barnewold
|Defense
|SO
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Elizabeth Fladung
|Defense
|SO
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Emma Devereaux
|Defense
|SR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Katherine Leighty
|Defense
|SR
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Olivia Stahl
|Defense
|SR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Trinity Brown
|Defense
|FR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Emily Crump
|Goalie
|JR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Second Team
|Name
|Position
|Year
|School
|Aidan McEnerney
|Attack
|FR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Anna Gagnon
|Attack
|JR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Bella Ricchiazzi
|Attack
|FR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Cat Raymond
|Attack
|SO
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Morgan McGhee
|Midfield
|SO
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Emily Heim
|Midfield
|SO
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Kori Garland
|Midfield
|JR
|Marian (Ind.)
|Kacey Moore
|Midfield
|JR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Lauren Sanford
|Midfield
|JR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Erin Rauber
|Defense
|SO
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Mackenzie Gokey
|Defense
|SO
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Maddie Barnewold
|Defense
|SR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Margo Reed
|Defense
|JR
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Kaitlin Mills
|Goalie
|JR
|Missouri Baptist