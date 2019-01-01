Women's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 women’s lacrosse all-america teams as well as the coach and player of the year.

Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!

Coach of the Year: Amanda Magee, Benedictine (Kan.)

Player of the Year: Avery Blackmon, Georgetown (Ky.)

First Team Name Position Year School Drew Dowgiallo Attack SR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Jaclyn Berry Attack SO Cumberlands (Ky.) Jennifer Banks Attack SR Indiana Tech Mary McEnerney Attack JR Benedictine (Kan.) Katie Yarish Attack SO Reinhardt (Ga.) Avery Blackmon Midfield SR Georgetown (Ky.) Jordan Mitchell Midfield SO SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Natalie Wechter Midfield FR Benedictine (Kan.) Sydney Knego Midfield JR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Abby Barnewold Defense SO Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Elizabeth Fladung Defense SO Cumberlands (Ky.) Emma Devereaux Defense SR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Katherine Leighty Defense SR Georgetown (Ky.) Olivia Stahl Defense SR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Trinity Brown Defense FR Cumberlands (Ky.) Emily Crump Goalie JR Cumberlands (Ky.) Second Team Name Position Year School Aidan McEnerney Attack FR Benedictine (Kan.) Anna Gagnon Attack JR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Bella Ricchiazzi Attack FR Cumberlands (Ky.) Cat Raymond Attack SO Keiser (Fla.) Morgan McGhee Midfield SO Reinhardt (Ga.) Emily Heim Midfield SO Cumberlands (Ky.) Kori Garland Midfield JR Marian (Ind.) Kacey Moore Midfield JR Benedictine (Kan.) Lauren Sanford Midfield JR Aquinas (Mich.) Erin Rauber Defense SO Benedictine (Kan.) Mackenzie Gokey Defense SO Keiser (Fla.) Maddie Barnewold Defense SR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Margo Reed Defense JR Keiser (Fla.) Kaitlin Mills Goalie JR Missouri Baptist

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics