Men's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 men’s lacrosse all-america teams as well as the coach and player of the year.

Coach of the Year: John Snow, Reinhardt (Ga.)

Player of the Year: Zane Anderson, Reinhardt (Ga.)

First Team Name Position Year School Bennett Jarrett Attack SR Reinhardt (Ga.) Cam Rogers Attack SR Aquinas (Mich.) Gavin Banks Attack SO Reinhardt (Ga.) Sam Klinsky Attack SR Aquinas (Mich.) Aidan Baker Midfield SR Ottawa (Kan.) Hunter East Midfield SO Keiser (Fla.) Zane Anderson Midfield JR Reinhardt (Ga.) Channing Thomas Defense SR Keiser (Fla.) Fisher Nuss Defense SO Missouri Baptist Jacob Samuels Defense SR Reinhardt (Ga.) Jordan Reyes Defense JR Indiana Tech Jake Mitchell Def. Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.) Nick DiFranco Long Stick Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.) Sam Werner Faceoff Midfield JR Aquinas (Mich.) Matt Webb Goalie SO Reinhardt (Ga.) Second Team Name Position Year School Chandler Peterson Attack SR Indiana Tech Jack Smith Attack SR Missouri Valley Conner Mills Midfield SR Reinhardt (Ga.) Harry Dyson Midfield SO Madonna (Mich.) Jake Gallaher Midfield FR Siena Heights (Mich.) Bryan Morgan Defense SR Cumberlands (Ky.) Matt Wagner Defense SO Aquinas (Mich.) Dan Diederich Def Midfield SR Aquinas (Mich.) Ryan Alley Def. Midfield SR Ottawa (Kan.) Justin Stone Long Stick Midfield SR Keiser (Fla.) Kody Swann Faceoff Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.) Evan Schuster Goalie SO Indiana Tech

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics