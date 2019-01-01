Men's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 men’s lacrosse all-america teams as well as the coach and player of the year.
Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!
Coach of the Year: John Snow, Reinhardt (Ga.)
Player of the Year: Zane Anderson, Reinhardt (Ga.)
|First Team
|Name
|Position
|Year
|School
|Bennett Jarrett
|Attack
|SR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Cam Rogers
|Attack
|SR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Gavin Banks
|Attack
|SO
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Sam Klinsky
|Attack
|SR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Aidan Baker
|Midfield
|SR
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Hunter East
|Midfield
|SO
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Zane Anderson
|Midfield
|JR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Channing Thomas
|Defense
|SR
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Fisher Nuss
|Defense
|SO
|Missouri Baptist
|Jacob Samuels
|Defense
|SR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Jordan Reyes
|Defense
|JR
|Indiana Tech
|Jake Mitchell
|Def. Midfield
|SR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Nick DiFranco
|Long Stick Midfield
|SR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Sam Werner
|Faceoff Midfield
|JR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Matt Webb
|Goalie
|SO
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Second Team
|Name
|Position
|Year
|School
|Chandler Peterson
|Attack
|SR
|Indiana Tech
|Jack Smith
|Attack
|SR
|Missouri Valley
|Conner Mills
|Midfield
|SR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Harry Dyson
|Midfield
|SO
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Jake Gallaher
|Midfield
|FR
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Bryan Morgan
|Defense
|SR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Matt Wagner
|Defense
|SO
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Dan Diederich
|Def Midfield
|SR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Ryan Alley
|Def. Midfield
|SR
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Justin Stone
|Long Stick Midfield
|SR
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Kody Swann
|Faceoff Midfield
|SR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Evan Schuster
|Goalie
|SO
|Indiana Tech