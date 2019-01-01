stop
NAIA - Men's Lacrosse - All-Americans

Men's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

Zane Anderson of Reinhardt (Ga.) selected as player of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 men’s lacrosse all-america teams as well as the coach and player of the year.

Coach of the Year: John Snow, Reinhardt (Ga.)

Player of the Year: Zane Anderson, Reinhardt (Ga.)

First Team
Name Position Year School
Bennett Jarrett Attack SR Reinhardt (Ga.)
Cam Rogers Attack SR Aquinas (Mich.)
Gavin Banks Attack SO Reinhardt (Ga.)
Sam Klinsky Attack SR Aquinas (Mich.)
Aidan Baker Midfield SR Ottawa (Kan.)
Hunter East Midfield SO Keiser (Fla.)
Zane Anderson Midfield JR Reinhardt (Ga.)
Channing Thomas Defense SR Keiser (Fla.)
Fisher Nuss Defense SO Missouri Baptist
Jacob Samuels Defense SR Reinhardt (Ga.)
Jordan Reyes Defense JR Indiana Tech
Jake Mitchell Def. Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.)
Nick DiFranco Long Stick Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.)
Sam Werner Faceoff Midfield JR Aquinas (Mich.)
Matt Webb Goalie SO Reinhardt (Ga.)
Second Team
Name Position Year School
Chandler Peterson Attack SR Indiana Tech
Jack Smith Attack SR Missouri Valley
Conner Mills Midfield SR Reinhardt (Ga.)
Harry Dyson Midfield SO Madonna (Mich.)
Jake Gallaher Midfield FR Siena Heights (Mich.)
Bryan Morgan Defense SR Cumberlands (Ky.)
Matt Wagner Defense SO Aquinas (Mich.)
Dan Diederich Def Midfield SR Aquinas (Mich.)
Ryan Alley Def. Midfield SR Ottawa (Kan.)
Justin Stone Long Stick Midfield SR Keiser (Fla.)
Kody Swann Faceoff Midfield SR Cumberlands (Ky.)
Evan Schuster Goalie SO Indiana Tech

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

