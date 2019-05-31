stop
2019 Baseball National Championship Opening Round Field Announced

Opening Rounds set to begin on May 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – [Opening Round Schedule | Bracket Reveal Show] The NAIA has officially announced the 45-team field and pairings for the 2019 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The 11th annual event takes place May 13 – 16 at nine host sites. Each of the nine locations features a five-team, double-elimination tournament.

The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 63rd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 24 – 31. For more information on the World Series, click here.

The field consists of 32 automatic qualifiers – given to conference regular-season champions, tournament champions or tournament runners-up – and 13 at-large teams. Conferences with 10-or-more members receive two automatic qualifiers, while leagues with less than 10 get one.

At-large teams were determined by the NAIA Baseball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council, the president of the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

For more information on NAIA Baseball, click here.

 

Opening Round Notes

• Overall, there are 28 repeat qualifiers from the 2018 opening round, including seven teams that won opening round titles last season – Antelope Valley (Calif.), Faulkner (Ala.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Georgia Gwinnett, Oklahoma City, Southeastern (Fla.), St. Thomas (Fla.).

• With weather across the country as a factor, no teams in the 2019 field eclipsed the 50-win mark. Tennessee Wesleyan and Southeastern both own the most wins in the field with 48.

• LSU Shreveport (La.) and Tennessee Wesleyan are back in the opening round for an 11th time, which leads the field. These two clubs are the only NAIA teams to have participated in every event since the format was established in 2009. Bellevue (Neb.), Faulkner and Oklahoma City are the only others to have double digit appearances with 10 apiece.

• There are four newcomers to the opening round in this year’s field in Baker (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), Jarvis Christian (Texas) and Thomas (Ga.). Prior to the start of the opening round format, Mobile reached the World Series in 2001.

• Faulkner and Oklahoma City boast the most opening round championships with six each. Sixteen teams in the 2019 field have at least one opening round championship to their credit.

• The Golden State Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference lead all leagues with four teams in the 2019 field. Seven leagues checked-in with three teams.

Institution Qualification Method 2019 Record Appearances Last Time OR Record Titles
Antelope Valley (Calif.) Unaffiliated CalPac/Frontier/Cascade Regular Season Champion 33-17 2 2018 4-3 1
Arizona Christian At-Large 38-19 2 2012 1-2 0
Baker (Kan.) Heart of America Tournament Champion 26-25 1 N/A 0-0 0
Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Tournament Champion 43-14 10 2018 15-17 1
British Columbia Unaffiliated CalPac/Frontier/Cascade Tournament Runner-Up 29-20 8 2018 10-14 0
Bryan (Tenn.) At-Large 36-15 5 2018 6-8 0
Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South Tournament Champion 31-18 9 2018 18-15 1
Central Methodist (Mo.) At-Large 34-14 3 2018 1-4 0
Clarke (Iowa) Heart of America Tournament Runner-Up 28-21 4 2018 4-6 0
Columbia (Mo.) American Midwest Tournament Runner-Up 29-21 1 N/A 0-0 0
Concordia (Neb.) Great Plains Regular Season Champion 32-17 2 2017 1-2 0
Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large 44-8 3 2018 2-4 0
Faulkner (Ala.) Southern States Regular Season Champion 46-10 10 2018 22-7 6
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) American Midwest Tournament Champion 43-14 5 2018 6-6 1
Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large 43-13 4 2014 5-5 1
Georgia Gwinnett Association of Independent Instituttions Tournament Champion 43-11 6 2018 14-7 2
Hope International (Calif.) Golden State Tournament Champion 29-20 2 2017 3-0 1
Huntington (Ind.) Crossroads Regular Season Champion 26-14 4 2017 3-6 0
Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Regular Season Champion 37-14 9 2018 14-16 0
IU Southeast (Ind.) River States Regular Season Champion 35-18 6 2018 6-10 0
Jamestown (N.D.) Great Plains Tournament Champion 35-16 8 2018 10-14 0
Jarvis Christian (Texas) Red River Tournament Runner-Up 35-24 1 N/A 0-0 0
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Host Berth to Avista-NAIA World Series 34-13 N/A N/A N/A N/A
LSU Shreveport (La.) Red River Regular Season Champion 47-11 11 2018 16-16 2
Lyon (Ark.) At-Large 38-20 5 2018 5-8 0
Madonna (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Tournament Runner-Up 35-20 7 2018 4-12 0
Marian (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Champion 30-19 3 2018 1-4 0
Middle Georgia State At-Large 39-14 4 2018 3-6 0
Mobile (Ala.) Southern States Tournament Runner-Up 36-20 2 2018 0-2 0
Oklahoma City Sooner Tournament Pool Champion 46-12 10 2018 24-8 6
Oklahoma Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate Regular Season Champion 43-9 5 2018 11-5 2
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Chicagoland Tournament Champion 34-14 2 2016 0-2 0
Rio Grande (Ohio) River States Tournament Champion 38-19 4 2016 6-6 0
Saint Xavier (Ill.) Chicagoland Regular Season Champion 34-13 3 2016 2-4 0
Science & Arts (Okla.) Sooner Tournament Pool Champion 43-10 5 2018 8-4 1
Southeastern (Fla.) At-Large 48-10 5 2018 7-6 1
St. Thomas (Fla.) At-Large 42-13 8 2018 15-11 2
Talladega (Ala.) Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Runner-Up 25-24 4 2018 1-6 0
Tennessee Wesleyan Appalachian Pool A Winner 48-8 11 2018 25-15 4
Texas Wesleyan At-Large 44-14 6 2017 10-10 0
Thomas (Ga.) The Sun Tournament Champion 28-24 1 N/A 0-0 0
Union (Ky.) Appalachian Pool B Winner 27-23 4 2011 5-6 0
Webber International (Fla.) At-Large 36-20 3 2018 3-4 0
Westmont (Calif.) At-Large 34-14 5 2018 4-8 0
William Jessup (Calif.) At-Large 37-12 2 2018 3-2 0
York (Neb.) Kansas Collegiate Tournament Runner-Up 29-21 7 2018 7-10 1

Championship Information

NAIA Baseball Championship

63rd ANNUAL BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

May 13-16, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites
 
May 24 - May 31, 2019
Lewis-Clark State College
Lewiston, Idaho

