2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Information) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. The 68th annual event will take place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., May 21-24.

First and second round pairings and tee times for the championships will be announced Friday at approximately 2 p.m. CDT on www.NAIA.org.

The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to Benedictine-Mesa and ten at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

From an individual standpoint, there were six individual qualifiers (five automatic individual qualifiers and one at-large individual qualifiers). The at-large individual qualifier will be announced with the first and second round pairings tomorrow at 2 p.m. CDT. To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

Qualifier Highlights

Nineteen qualifiers are returning to the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship who competed in 2018 championship

Defending national champion Oklahoma City earns an at-large bid to the championship looking to capture their 12 th national title.

national title. Four teams in this year’s field have won at least one previous team title: Oklahoma City (11), Texas Wesleyan (6), Coastal Georgia (2), and British Columbia (1).

The Sun Conference leads all of the 19 conferences and unaffiliated teams with five qualifiers: William Carey (Miss.), Coastal Georgia, Johnson & Wales (Fla.), Keiser (Fla.), Thomas (Ga.), and USC Beaufort (S.C.). The Sooner Athletic Conference closely follows with three qualifying schools including Oklahoma City, Texas Wesleyan, and Wayland Baptist (Texas).

Defending runner-up Dalton State (Ga.) is making the trip to Mesa, Ariz. after winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Ala. by shooting a three-round score of 860 (287-286-287).

The competition includes eight teams that finished in the top 10 at last year’s championships.

2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Team Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)

Potential Qualifiers Qualification Method Titles Individual Titles Arizona Christian Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) A.I.I./Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Victoria (B.C.) At-Large 0 1 William Woods (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Point (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) At-Large 0 0 Sierra Nevada California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) At-Large 0 0 Oregon Tech At-Large 0 0 Holy Cross (Ind.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Taylor (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Champion 0 0 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Morningside (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Missouri Valley Heart of America Athletic Conference 0 0 Kansas Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Cumberland (Tenn.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion 0 0 Brescia (Ky.) River States Athletic Conference 0 0 Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large 0 0 Dalton State (Ga.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 2 William Carey (Miss.) At-Large 0 0 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) At-Large 0 0 Keiser (Fla.) At-Large 0 0 Thomas (Ga.) At-Large 0 0 USC Beaufort (S.C.) The Sun Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 University of Northwestern Ohio Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 British Columbia Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion 1 0 Coastal Georgia At-Large 2 0 Texas Wesleyan Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 6 11 Oklahoma City At-Large 11 5

2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Individual Qualifiers (listed alphabetically by last name)