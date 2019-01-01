2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship Pairings and Tee Times Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (First Round | Second Round) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. The 68th annual event will take place May 21-24.

First round play gets underway on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. CDT with the all-time leader in Men’s Golf team championships is Coastal Georgia, along with Dalton State (Ga.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) starting on hole No. 1. Beginning the day on No. 10 at 7:50 a.m. will be Northwestern Ohio, William Carey (Miss.) and Thomas (Ga.).

Day one’s afternoon action starts at 12 p.m., as Oregon Tech, Morningside (Iowa) and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) tee off on the front-nine. Truett-McConnell (Ga.), Arizona Christian and Brescia (Ky.) open their championships on the back-nine at 12:30 p.m.

The top individual qualifiers – Callum Blinkhorn of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Phillip Nijoka of Loyola (La.) and Sean Benson of Montana Tech,– will tee off No. 10 at 9:30 a.m. on day one and at 2:10 p.m. on the first day at hole ten, while the trio of and Caleb Badura of Northwestern (Iowa), Tyler Pearson of Indiana East, and Robert Penalber of the Master’s (Cailf.).

The start times flip on day two with Truett- McConnell (Ga.), Arizona Christian and Brescia (Ky.) teeing off on No. 1 at 7:50 a.m., while Oregon Tech, Morningside (Iowa), and Our Lady of the Lake are off of No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Northwestern Ohio, William Carey (Miss.) and Thomas (Ga.) start their second rounds at 12:30 p.m. off of No. 1. Coastal Georgia, Dalton State (Ga.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) swing off the 10th tee at noon.

The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to Benedictine-Mesa and ten at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

From an individual standpoint, there were six individual qualifiers (five automatic individual qualifiers and one at-large individual qualifiers). The at-large individual qualifier Phillip from Loyola (La.) announced today. To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

For additional information on the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships, click here.