stop
Default Header

Women's Lacrosse

stop
NAIA - Women's Lacrosse - Scholar-Athletes - Cumberlands - Reinhardt

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Lacrosse Scholar-Athletes

63 women's lacrosse student-athletes honored

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 63 women’s lacrosse student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institutiona student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAScholar in their posts!

2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athletes PDF

Invitational Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
 May 8-11, 2019
Grand Rapids, Mich.

Official Merchandise-Lacrosse