stop
Default Header

Softball National Championship Opening Round Central

40 teams play at ten different sites from May 13 – 16

Important Links

 

Opening Round Notes:

  • The sixth annual event will take place from May 14 - 16 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.
  • The 40-team field is comprised of 30 automatic qualifiers and 10 at-large berths. The 19 conferences receive one berth per six teams and two berths per ten teams. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released earlier today, which can be accessed here.
  • Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 - 2017)
    • No. 1 seeds: 127-48 (.726)
    • No. 2 seeds: 99-79 (.556)
    • No. 3 seeds: 57-96 (.373)
    • No. 4 seeds: 35-93 (.273)
  • Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 - 2017)
    • 2013 Hosts: 24-12 (.667)
    • 2014 Hosts: 27-7 (.794)
    • 2015 Hosts: 27-9 (.750)
    • 2016 Hosts: 22-11 (.667)
    • 2017 Hosts: 18-13 (.581)
    • 2018 Hosts: 16-6 (.727)
    • TOTAL: 134-58 (.698)
  • The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., from May 25 – 31. 
  • The World Series double-elimination bracket will be announced late in the day on May 16 on NAIA.org. 

 

Championship Information

NAIA Softball Championship

39th ANNUAL NAIA SOFTBALL
WORLD SERIES

May 13-15, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites

May 23-29, 2019
Killian Sports Complex
Springfield, Mo.

Sports Rules - Softball
Official Merchandise-Softball