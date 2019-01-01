Multi-Event Qualifiers for Women's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the outdoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Heptathlon Qualifiers

Name Institution Points 1 Dodd, Paige Eastern Oregon 4826 2 Deterding, Jessica Concordia (Neb.) 4707 3 Thomsen, Maitlyn Doane (Neb.) 4645 4 Schmidt, Valerie Corban (Ore.) 4620 5 Wind, Joscelyn Dordt (Iowa) 4586 6 Van Harn, Megan William Woods (Mo.) 4578 7 Arevalo, Aurora Morningside (Iowa) 4562 8 Minnaert, Maddie Benedictine (Kan.) 4556 9 Sprauer, Loghan Southern Oregon 4536 10 Lane, Olivia Eastern Oregon 4476 11 Williams, Vendela William Jessup (Calif.) 4456 12 Laures, Shelley Benedictine (Kan.) 4443 13 Luedy, Morgan Cornerstone (Mich.) 4415 14 Gadient , Rachel Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4408 15 Banyi, Michaela Westmont (Calif.) 4402 16 Stewart, Cali Hastings (Neb.) 4390

The current heptathlon record holder is Kim Vanderhoek of Simon Fraser (B.C.) in 2012 with a score of 5,626.

The 2018 winner was Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) with a score of 5,120.

The NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. central time on naia.org.

Event Schedule CLICK HERE