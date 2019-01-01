Multi-Event Qualifiers for Women's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the outdoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Heptathlon Qualifiers
|Name
|Institution
|Points
|1
|Dodd, Paige
|Eastern Oregon
|4826
|2
|Deterding, Jessica
|Concordia (Neb.)
|4707
|3
|Thomsen, Maitlyn
|Doane (Neb.)
|4645
|4
|Schmidt, Valerie
|Corban (Ore.)
|4620
|5
|Wind, Joscelyn
|Dordt (Iowa)
|4586
|6
|Van Harn, Megan
|William Woods (Mo.)
|4578
|7
|Arevalo, Aurora
|Morningside (Iowa)
|4562
|8
|Minnaert, Maddie
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4556
|9
|Sprauer, Loghan
|Southern Oregon
|4536
|10
|Lane, Olivia
|Eastern Oregon
|4476
|11
|Williams, Vendela
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|4456
|12
|Laures, Shelley
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4443
|13
|Luedy, Morgan
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|4415
|14
|Gadient , Rachel
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|4408
|15
|Banyi, Michaela
|Westmont (Calif.)
|4402
|16
|Stewart, Cali
|Hastings (Neb.)
|4390
The current heptathlon record holder is Kim Vanderhoek of Simon Fraser (B.C.) in 2012 with a score of 5,626.
The 2018 winner was Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) with a score of 5,120.
The NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. central time on naia.org.
