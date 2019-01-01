Multi-Event Qualifiers for Men's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the outdoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Decathlon Qualifiers
|Name
|Institution
|Points
|1
|Top, Pieter
|Westmont (Calif.)
|6868
|2
|Schmidt, Michael
|Corban (Ore.)
|6763
|3
|Sudbeck, Levi
|Doane (Neb.)
|6516
|4
|Nemitz, Jackson
|Westmont (Calif.)
|6480
|5
|Shira, Reagan
|Corban (Ore.)
|6465
|6
|Connealy, Jeremiah
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|6326
|7
|Alvarez, Marcus
|Westmont (Calif.)
|6297
|8
|Wrzesinski, Cleet
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6275
|9
|Lamb, Logan
|Baker (Kan.)
|6211
|10
|Dickmander, Julius
|Doane (Neb.)
|6092
|11
|Lanning, Owen
|Lewis-Clark (Idaho)
|6019
|12
|Hackman, Hayden
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|5998
|13
|Caldwell, Kendrik
|College of Idaho
|5994
|14
|Stallard, Jackson
|Oregon Tech
|5954
|15
|Gustafson, Cadin
|Friends (Kan.)
|5944
|16
|Cooper, Cody
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5859
The current decathlon record holder is Kale Wolken of Doane (Neb.) in 2016 with a score of 7,830.
The 2018 winner was Pieter Top of Westmont (Calif.) with a score of 6,833.
The NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. central time on naia.org.
