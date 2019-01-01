Multi-Event Qualifiers for Men's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the outdoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Decathlon Qualifiers

Name Institution Points 1 Top, Pieter Westmont (Calif.) 6868 2 Schmidt, Michael Corban (Ore.) 6763 3 Sudbeck, Levi Doane (Neb.) 6516 4 Nemitz, Jackson Westmont (Calif.) 6480 5 Shira, Reagan Corban (Ore.) 6465 6 Connealy, Jeremiah Benedictine (Kan.) 6326 7 Alvarez, Marcus Westmont (Calif.) 6297 8 Wrzesinski, Cleet Dickinson State (N.D.) 6275 9 Lamb, Logan Baker (Kan.) 6211 10 Dickmander, Julius Doane (Neb.) 6092 11 Lanning, Owen Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 6019 12 Hackman, Hayden Central Methodist (Mo.) 5998 13 Caldwell, Kendrik College of Idaho 5994 14 Stallard, Jackson Oregon Tech 5954 15 Gustafson, Cadin Friends (Kan.) 5944 16 Cooper, Cody Georgetown (Ky.) 5859

The current decathlon record holder is Kale Wolken of Doane (Neb.) in 2016 with a score of 7,830.

The 2018 winner was Pieter Top of Westmont (Calif.) with a score of 6,833.

The NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. central time on naia.org.

Event Schedule CLICK HERE