Baker Opening Round Day 1

2019 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round — Day 1 Recap

Hosts go 7-1 on Day 1 action

Day One Highlights

  • There were 20 games play on Day 1 of the 2019 Softball National Championship Opening Round at ten different locations.
  • Four No. 3 seeds defeating No. 2 seeds in today’s games. Including Grand View (Iowa), LSUA (La.), Corban (Ore.) and College of Idaho.
  • All No. 1 seeds won their first game of opening round advancing each of them to the 11 A.M. game tomorrow.
  • Defending national champion, Science and Arts of Oklahoma defeated Avila (Mo.) 6-3 to continue on their path to the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series.
  • Marian (Ind.) hangs on to their perfect season record advancing to 50-0 after their 15 inning win against Indiana University – Southeast.
  • Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 – 2019 (Day 1))
    • No. 1 seed: 148-57 (10-0 today)
    • No. 2 seeds: 119-98 (6-4 today)
    • No. 3 seeds: 72-113 (4-6 today)
    • No. 4 seeds: 41-113 (0-10 today)
  • Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 – 2019 (Day 1))
    • 2013 Hosts: 24-12
    • 2014 Hosts: 27-7
    • 2015 Hosts: 27-9
    • 2016 Hosts: 22-11
    • 2017 Hosts: 18-13
    • 2018 Hosts: 16-6
    • 2019 Hosts: 7-1
    • TOTAL: 132-54
  • The seventh annual opening round event takes place from May 13 - 15 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.
  • The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 39th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Springfield, Mo., from May 23 – 29 for the double-elimination event. 
  • The World Series bracket will be announced late in the day on May 16 on NAIA.org. 

 

Championship Information

NAIA Softball Championship

39th ANNUAL NAIA SOFTBALL
WORLD SERIES

May 13-15, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites

May 23-29, 2019
Killian Sports Complex
Springfield, Mo.

