Day One Highlights
- There were 20 games play on Day 1 of the 2019 Softball National Championship Opening Round at ten different locations.
- Four No. 3 seeds defeating No. 2 seeds in today’s games. Including Grand View (Iowa), LSUA (La.), Corban (Ore.) and College of Idaho.
- All No. 1 seeds won their first game of opening round advancing each of them to the 11 A.M. game tomorrow.
- Defending national champion, Science and Arts of Oklahoma defeated Avila (Mo.) 6-3 to continue on their path to the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series.
- Marian (Ind.) hangs on to their perfect season record advancing to 50-0 after their 15 inning win against Indiana University – Southeast.
- Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 – 2019 (Day 1))
- No. 1 seed: 148-57 (10-0 today)
- No. 2 seeds: 119-98 (6-4 today)
- No. 3 seeds: 72-113 (4-6 today)
- No. 4 seeds: 41-113 (0-10 today)
- Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 – 2019 (Day 1))
- 2013 Hosts: 24-12
- 2014 Hosts: 27-7
- 2015 Hosts: 27-9
- 2016 Hosts: 22-11
- 2017 Hosts: 18-13
- 2018 Hosts: 16-6
- 2019 Hosts: 7-1
- TOTAL: 132-54
- The seventh annual opening round event takes place from May 13 - 15 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.
- The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 39th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Springfield, Mo., from May 23 – 29 for the double-elimination event.
- The World Series bracket will be announced late in the day on May 16 on NAIA.org.