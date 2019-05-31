2019 Baseball Opening Round Day One Recap

Information as of 3 a.m. CDT
Click HERE for opening round central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates.
Day One Highlights
- There were 27 games scheduled on day one of the 2019 Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
- Two teams – Mobile (Ala.) and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) – claimed their first-ever victory in the opening round.
- The biggest upset of the day came came during the twilight hours in Shreveport, La., as No. 5-seeded York (Neb.) defeated No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City, 12-7. The last time Oklahoma City dropped a game as a No. 1-seed on day one was in 2015 with a 5-4 loss in 13 innings to Missouri Baptist in the Oklahoma City Bracket.
- Madonna (Mich.) won in perhaps the most exciting fashion on day one. The Crusaders erased a 6-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh to take game one over No. 5-seeded Marian (Ind.). Madonna plated two in the seventh and five in the eighth to gain its first win of the opening round in the Kingsport Bracket.
- Union (Ky.) won the biggest slugfest of the day in a 13-12 win over St. Xavier (Ill.) The Bulldogs plated two runs in the top of the eighth to grab the lead for good and advance to the nightcap against Georgia Gwinnett.
- Mobile (Ala.) grabbed a win over Baker (Kan.) in the lone extra innings affair of the day, 5-4 in 10 innings. The Rams plated the game winner on a wild throw to secure their first win of the opening round.
- Records by seeds through day one
- No. 1 seed: 8-1
- No. 2 seed: 6-3
- No. 3 seed: 3-6
- No. 4 seed: 5-9
- No. 5 seed: 5-8
- The 11th annual opening round event takes place from May 13 – 16 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.
- The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 63rd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 24 – 31. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.