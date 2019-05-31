2019 Baseball Opening Round Day One Recap

Information as of 3 a.m. CDT

Click HERE for opening round central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates.

Day One Highlights

There were 27 games scheduled on day one of the 2019 Baseball National Championship Opening Round.

Two teams – Mobile (Ala.) and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) – claimed their first-ever victory in the opening round.

The biggest upset of the day came came during the twilight hours in Shreveport, La., as No. 5-seeded York (Neb.) defeated No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City, 12-7. The last time Oklahoma City dropped a game as a No. 1-seed on day one was in 2015 with a 5-4 loss in 13 innings to Missouri Baptist in the Oklahoma City Bracket.