KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the official seeds and bracket for the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series presented by Taco Bell that runs May 23 – 29 in Springfield, Mo. The 10-team, double-elimination event will be played at Killian Sports Complex with Evangel Athletics serving as the official host. Advanced World Series tickets may be purchased by clicking here.

The World Series’ first pitch occurs on May 23 at 10 a.m. CST between No. 7 Mobile (Ala.) and No. 10 Oregon Tech. Overall No. 1 seed Science and Arts of Oklahoma punched its ticket to the World Series for the fifth time in program history. The Drovers, winners of the Dodge City Bracket, have been ranked No. 1 in each of the last five Coaches’ Top 25 Polls to end the year. They are the defending national champions with a 56-2 overall record, Science and Arts of Oklahoma has a bye and will take on the winner of the No. 8 and No. 9 seed game on May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) and Oklahoma City are both making their fourth consecutive appearance at the series. Ten-time national champion Oklahoma City qualifies for its 32nd all-time NAIA Softball World Series and 27th in the last 28 years. The Stars hold NAIA records for most NAIA World Series wins (127), appearances and national titles. Mobile (Ala.), winners of the Gulf Shores Bracket qualifies for its 20th time in program history. Coming in as the No. 7 seed they are looking to earn their second national title.

All ten qualifying have made at least one trip the NAIA Softball World Series as a program. Amongst the teams, both Vanguard (Calif.) and Valley City State (N.D.) are returning for the first time since 2006.

Three of the ten Opening Round Champions were hosts of the 2019 NAIA Softball Opening Round including Georgia Gwinnett, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), and Oklahoma City.

There will up to 19 games played during a seven-day span on one championship stadium field. There are four games on each of the first three days (May 26 is off day), three contests on May 27, two games on May 28 and the championship final on May 29.

The qualifiers are comprised of 10 NAIA National Championship Opening Round champions, which were completed today. To see those champions, click here.

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform of NAIA national championship events powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the NAIA Softball World Series. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 Men’s Volleyball Championship, Baseball World Series and Softball World Series! Download the app HERE!

2019 NAIA Softball World Series Qualifiers