Baseball - Tennessee Wesleyan University

2019 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round Day Four Recap

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Tennessee Wesleyan punch final two tickets in if-necessary games

Day Four Highlights

  • There were two games scheduled on day four of the 2019 Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
  • The 2019 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series bracket will be released on Friday, May 17, no later than 2:00 p.m. CST.
  • Tennessee Wesleyan, the No. 1 seed in the Kingsport Bracket, trailed by two runs after two innings, but fired back with a pair of big innings. The Bulldogs’ Anthony Williams hit a three-run home run to open the scoring in the third to take the lead for good. Tyler Reicheborn homered in the leadoff position in the fourth inning, a part of a four-run frame, which helped to lead the team back to Lewiston, Idaho.
  • Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) will make its second-consecutive trip back to the world series after a tightly-contested game in the Henderson Bracket against Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Lions recorded three doubles and a home run on Thursday. Landon Sewell tossed three innings to preserve the win and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts to his credit.
  • Records by seeds through day one
    • No. 1 seed: 23-6
    • No. 2 seed: 19-15
    • No. 3 seed: 15-16
    • No. 4 seed: 8-18
    • No. 5 seed: 8-18
  • The 11th annual opening round event takes place from May 13 – 16 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.
  • The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 63rd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 24 – 31. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.

 

World Series Qualifiers

Institution Qualification Method 2019 Record Appearances Last Time WS Record Titles
Bellevue (Neb.) Shreveport Bracket Champion 46-14 14 2016 23-25 1
Faulkner (Ala.) Montgomery Bracket Champion 49-10 8 2018 18-12 1
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Henderson Bracket Champion 47-15 2 2018 4-2 0
Georgia Gwinnett Lawrenceville Bracket Champion 46-11 3 2018 3-5 0
Indiana Tech Williamsburg Bracket Champion 41-14 7 2003 10-12 0
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Host Berth 34-13 38 2018 144-48 19
Science & Arts (Okla.) Santa Barbara Bracket Champion 46-10 3 2017 1-4 0
Southeastern (Fla.) Macon Bracket Champion 51-10 2 2018 5-0 1
St. Thomas (Fla.) Miami Gardens Bracket Champion 45-13 7 2018 7-12 0
Tennessee Wesleyan Kingsport Bracket Champion 52-9 5 2016 7-7 1

Championship Information

NAIA Baseball Championship

63rd ANNUAL BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

May 13-16, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites
 
May 24 - May 31, 2019
Lewis-Clark State College
Lewiston, Idaho

