2019 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round Day Four Recap

Day Four Highlights
- There were two games scheduled on day four of the 2019 Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
- The 2019 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series bracket will be released on Friday, May 17, no later than 2:00 p.m. CST.
- Tennessee Wesleyan, the No. 1 seed in the Kingsport Bracket, trailed by two runs after two innings, but fired back with a pair of big innings. The Bulldogs’ Anthony Williams hit a three-run home run to open the scoring in the third to take the lead for good. Tyler Reicheborn homered in the leadoff position in the fourth inning, a part of a four-run frame, which helped to lead the team back to Lewiston, Idaho.
- Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) will make its second-consecutive trip back to the world series after a tightly-contested game in the Henderson Bracket against Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Lions recorded three doubles and a home run on Thursday. Landon Sewell tossed three innings to preserve the win and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts to his credit.
- Records by seeds through day one
- No. 1 seed: 23-6
- No. 2 seed: 19-15
- No. 3 seed: 15-16
- No. 4 seed: 8-18
- No. 5 seed: 8-18
- The 11th annual opening round event takes place from May 13 – 16 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.
- The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 63rd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 24 – 31. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.
World Series Qualifiers
|Institution
|Qualification Method
|2019 Record
|Appearances
|Last Time
|WS Record
|Titles
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Shreveport Bracket Champion
|46-14
|14
|2016
|23-25
|1
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|Montgomery Bracket Champion
|49-10
|8
|2018
|18-12
|1
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|Henderson Bracket Champion
|47-15
|2
|2018
|4-2
|0
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Lawrenceville Bracket Champion
|46-11
|3
|2018
|3-5
|0
|Indiana Tech
|Williamsburg Bracket Champion
|41-14
|7
|2003
|10-12
|0
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Host Berth
|34-13
|38
|2018
|144-48
|19
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Santa Barbara Bracket Champion
|46-10
|3
|2017
|1-4
|0
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Macon Bracket Champion
|51-10
|2
|2018
|5-0
|1
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|Miami Gardens Bracket Champion
|45-13
|7
|2018
|7-12
|0
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Kingsport Bracket Champion
|52-9
|5
|2016
|7-7
|1