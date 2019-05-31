2019 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series Bracket Revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – [Bracket] The NAIA has announced the seeds and official bracket for the 2019 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). The 63rd annual event takes place May 24 – 31 at Harris Field in Lewiston, Idaho.

The World Series is a 10-team, double-elimination tournament with the winner being crowned either May 30 or 31 depending on if the eventual national champion drops one of its earlier round games. For ticket information, click here.

Seeds were determined by the NAIA Baseball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Postseason Selection and Ratings Committee, the president of the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

Game one will feature No. 8-seeded Indiana Tech whom will face No. 9-seed Bellevue (Neb.) at 8:30 a.m. PT. The winner of this contest will face No. 1 seeded Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday, May 25th.

In game two, No. 4-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) will face Georgia Gwinnett at 11:30 a.m PT. The winner will move-on to play on Monday against the winner of the aforementioned Tennessee Wesleyan game on Saturday.

In the 3:00 p.m. PT tilt on Friday, it will be a pair of teams from The Sun conference as No. 3 Southeastern (Fla.) takes-on No. 6 St. Thomas (Fla.). That winner will also advance to play on Monday.

In the nightcap, it will be the 2018 runner-up Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) against No. 10-seeded Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. The winner will advance to the 7:00 p.m. game on Saturday to face No. 2-seeded Science & Arts (Okla.).

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform of NAIA national championship events powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2019 World Series. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $34.95 or the day package for $14.95. Game 16 – 19 will also be delivered on ESPN3.

For more information on the 2019 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, click HERE.