Qualifiers for Women's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifier for the 2019 Women's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced.

Approximately 116 schools will be represented at the 2019 NAIA ­­Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Concordia (Neb.) qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 23. British Columbia and Aquinas (Mich.) follow with 20 student-athletes that qualified.

The NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

