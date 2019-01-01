Qualifiers for Men's Outdoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifier for the 2019 Men's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced.

Approximately 127 schools will be represented at the 2019 NAIA ­­Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.

Indiana Tech qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 20. British Columbia follows with 16 student-athletes that qualified.

Qualifiers by school CLICK HERE

Qualifiers by event CLICK HERE

The NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics