KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the 2019 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athletes on Friday, May 17. Midland (Neb.) and Point (Ga.) lead the way with five selections apiece. Concordia (Neb.), Goshen (Ind.), Marian (Ind.) and Spring Arbor (Mich.) all follow with four.

The 2019 list features 120 student-athletes that achieves at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport, be of at least junior standing and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

To learn more about the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program, click HERE.

2019 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athletes - PDF